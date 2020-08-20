Stansbury Park parking problems

Non-residents may have to pay to park ♦

The Stansbury Park Service Agency board met on Aug. 12 to discuss parking issues at the various parks and lake areas located within Stansbury Park.

Parking lots in Stansbury are filling up quickly with non-residents visiting the various parks, the lake, and golf course, according to Brenda Spearman, a Service Agency board member.

“The biggest issue is the fact that we are growing and Stansbury is growing,” she stated. “A lot of parking areas are older and were created when Stansbury was smaller. They fill up quickly now, especially in the summer.”

When non-residents visit the lake, golf course, or the various parks, residents of the park, who pay taxes, are unable to find parking and are forced to park on the street.

Another issue, according to Spearman, occurs when the parking lot by the lake fills up and visitors to the golf course and lake are forced to park on the road.

This causes the road to become narrow and dangerous for pedestrians, she said.

During the meeting, members of the agency voted on and passed a policy stating that non-residents may have to pay a fee to park at popular parks, and the lake in Stansbury.

Non-residents may have to pay a fee to park in certain areas, but if they are attending an event at the golf course or, for example, the clubhouse, they will be given a free parking pass to use during the time they are attending the event, according to Spearman.

Members of the Service Agency are still working out details related to this policy, she said.

This new policy may be put into place as early as next spring or summer and the agency board is unsure of what the fee will be at this point in time, according to Spearman.

The Service Agency is also planning to work with the County to potentially expand the red “no parking” areas in order to keep individuals from parking on the street instead of paying a fee, she said.

The Service Agency is also looking at expanding parking in two areas in Stansbury.

The two areas include the park on Village Boulevard, where frequent sporting events are held, and the parking area south of the entrance of the new underpass at the Northport Park in the Delgada neighborhood.

However, Spearman said that many residents of Stansbury do not want to expand the parking area there.

“It’s a safety thing, trying to get people off the road, especially during sporting events,” she said. “The design for the expansion has been approved and our staff are getting bids.”

The actual expansion work has not been approved yet but may be in the near future, according to Spearman.

“There is no easy answer,” she said. “We have been looking at what other areas have been doing and some of them have found some success in restricting parking, some have not.”

The Service Agency wants to work with residents as much as possible and allow them areas to park to use the amenities that they pay taxes for.

“We are trying to work with the residents as much as possible to come up with some ideas,” Spearman said. “We are open to having feedback from the community.”