Stansbury Park pool closed until mid-July

The Stansbury swimming pool will remain closed until July 17 because of boiler repair.

Prior to opening this year, Stansbury Service Agency officials realized the pool’s boiler system had an issue heating water.

State law requires outdoor pools to be at least 82-86 degrees in temperature.

“The system is 40 years old,” said James Hanzelka, with the Stansbury Service Agency. “We knew we had to fix it to open.”

The new boiler will cost $30,000, which will come from the agency’s operating budget. After the system is replaced, the pool will open July 17 if everything goes according to plan.

After this season, service agency staff will look at other repairs that need to be completed, Hanzelka said.

The Stansbury Pool is located just south of the clubhouse. Parking for the pool is located on the north side of the clubhouse. The pool is available for use by residents and non-residents alike, but residents receive discounted rates.

Usually, the pool is open May 30 through Labor Day seven days a week from 12:30-6 p.m.

Swim parties are available on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 6-9 p.m, Tuesday and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6-9 p.m.

Daily admission is $3 for residents and $4 for nonresidents. Swimming lessons are also offered at the pool. For more information about the pool, visit stansburypark.org, click on the “parks and rec” tab, then scroll to “swimming pool.”