Stansbury Park schools go into lockdown over reports of gunman

Two Stansbury Park school buildings responded to reports of a possible gunman in the area on Friday.

Bonneville Academy was put into lockdown after the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of the gunman. The lockdown was lifted about an hour later, according to a Facebook post from the school.

Rose Springs Elementary was put into a 10-minute lockout due to the police activity in the area. According to a Facebook post by the Tooele County School District, there was no threat to students or staff.

“Our front office and I worked to get information out in the most timely way we had available,” said Bonneville Academy Principal Marie Steffensen. “And our local authorities kept us up to date and safe. There was never a moment when students were truly in danger today.”