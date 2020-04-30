Stansbury Park second most affordable place

A nationwide financial services company has listed a Tooele County community as the second most affordable place to buy a home in Utah.

SmartAsset’s sixth annual study of the most affordable places found Stansbury Park to be the second most affordable community in Utah for home buying, according to Steve Sabato, public relations manager with SmartAsset.

SmartAsset factored in closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners insurance, and mortgage rates to arrive at the average home cost over a five-year period.

All communities of 5,000 or greater people were included in the study.

The average home cost was compared to the mean household income in each community to derive an affordability index. The index value ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the most affordable.

Stansbury Park came in second place in Utah with an affordability index of 47.58. They were beat out for most affordable in Utah by Roy with an index of 47.68.

The most affordable community in the U.S. was Pecos, Texas with an affordability index of 100.

SmartAsset used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and government websites.

SmartAsset is a financial technology company that provides personal finance data on home buying, retirement, taxes, and other areas.