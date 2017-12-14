Stansbury Park Service Agency approves $1.1 million budget

The Stansbury Park Service Agency Board of Trustees passed a $1.1 million budget for 2018 with little comment during its meeting Wednesday night.

The budget was fundamentally the same as the tentative budget presented on Nov. 8, with the same exact balance. It is an increase of $44,264 over the 2017 approved budget, with the increase offset by an increase in property tax revenue and fees.

The final budget passed by a 5-0 vote, with Board Member Mike Johnson absent.

Changes between expenses in the tentative and final budget included moving $136 out of the pool manager salary line to the special projects line and $2,000 moved from the fees line to the shop equipment and supplies line.

Miriam Alsup, Stansbury Park Service Agency office manager, prepared the budget after the departure of former general manager Randall Flynn. Flynn was removed from his position on Sept. 27 and resigned on Oct. 10 after accepting a severance package.

Alsup said the service agency’s certified public accountant reviewed the 2018 final budget and the 2017 amended budget before they were presented to the board for approval.

No residents spoke during a public hearing on the budget at the beginning of the meeting on Wednesday.

The board reviewed employee salaries during its Nov. 8 meeting, approving a 2-percent cost-of-living adjustment raise and a 1-percent raise for full-time employees. The board also approved higher starting hourly rates for seasonal employees.

Seasonal employees in maintenance or the grounds crew would have a starting wage of $12 per hour, while lifeguards will start at $8.25 per hour and those with Water Safety Instructor certification will start at $8.75.