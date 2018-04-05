Stansbury Park Service Agency selects new general manager

Monday was the first day on the job for Stansbury Park Service Agency Manager Gary Jensen, but it was hardly uncharted territory.

Jensen previously served on the service agency board and said he spent most of Monday getting up to speed with his new employees.

While he has particular experience with the service agency, Jensen is also no stranger to working outdoors and getting his hands dirty. He grew up on a dairy farm, went to college in his 50s to complete a degree in horticulture and spent 13 years as a quality assurance arborist for Washington Forestry Consultants.

Jensen’s work as an arborist was what originally brought him to Stansbury Park from his previous residence in Twin Falls, Idaho. While working on a contract with Rocky Mountain Power, he moved to Stansbury Park with his wife and rented a home on Harvest Drive for one year.

At the end of the one-year contract, Jensen’s employer told him he needed to remain in Utah, so he bought a home and made the move permanent.

“We really liked it here in Stansbury,” Jensen said.

A few years later, Jensen was diagnosed with Stage 4 B-cell non-Hodgkin’s mantle cell lymphoma. Jensen said Utah was the place to be after receiving his cancer diagnosis due to the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah and Loveland Clinic at the LDS Hospital.

Despite long odds, Jensen battled the disease and is now cancer-free. Following the chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant, Jensen said his hair came back thicker and healthier than ever before; he’s now growing it long enough to donate to a cancer patient in need.

During Jensen’s time in Stansbury, the arborist first noticed and reported the dire condition of the community’s signature poplar trees, which suffered from fungal diseases. The trees were removed by the service agency in 2014 and fungal-resistant sycamore trees were planted in their place.

“As an arborist, if we see things like that, we go out and try to let the people know the condition of the trees, the dangers they may present,” Jensen said.

Due to his concerns about the trees, Jensen began attending service agency meetings and became involved when he filled a vacancy on the service agency board when Randall Flynn took the general manager position.

After serving a four-year term, Jensen was not re-elected to the board in the 2017 municipal elections, but continued to come to meetings in 2018. Now he will oversee the service agency’s employees and day-to-day operations.

“I saw an opportunity to help the community more, do what I could to make parks beautiful, make recreation facilities functional,” Jensen said.

On Monday, Jensen met with the managers handling the service agency functions, such as lawn care and maintenance. He said he told them he would give them latitude to do their jobs and use their expertise to complete their jobs as efficiently and safely as possible.

Jensen also had praise for the service agency board and particularly lauded office manager Miriam Alsup.

“She’s a wealth of knowledge and she keeps us in the parameters of the guidelines we have as a government entity,” Jensen said.

When dealing with community complaints, Jensen said he will draw on years of experience as an arborist working with people upset about tree-trimming practices by power companies.

“Listening is a big key,” he said. “I think that’s really critical. People may have a complaint; if you sit down and listen to them — not hear them but listen to them — you can hopefully work out a solution that’s agreeable.”