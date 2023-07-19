Stansbury Park to host first annual pageant

Stansbury Park will host their first annual scholarship pageant this weekend on Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m. in the Stansbury High School auditorium. Admission is free.

The pageant will include 10 girls ages 14-18 that will be going into ninth to twelfth grades.

Prior to the pageant, judging will begin with an interview in the morning. During the pageant, contestants will perform a routine number, showcase a talent, and show off their formal wear while answering an on-stage question.

One girl will be crowned as Miss Stansbury Park. There will also be a first and second attendant. The royalty will also receive scholarships, including $1,000 for first place.

After crowning, the girls will spend the year helping out at Stansbury Days, represent the community at ribbon cuttings, Christmas events, the annual ice plunge, an Easter egg event, and other events that come up throughout the year.

The winners will also represent a specific platform they are passionate about and do their best to make a difference in the community.

The pageant was created to add more to the celebration of Stansbury Days and give local youth the opportunity to represent their community.

“Tooele has a pageant and Grantsville has a pageant,” Sieta Jacobsmeyer, co-director of the pageant said. “This left a lot of young people without a way to represent their community, so we thought this pageant would be a good idea.”

The theme this year is youth inspiring youth.

“We believe that the future of our community is in the hands of the youth of today,” Jacobsmeyer said.

“We feel that youth inspiring youth is the way that the world will change,” added Rachel Torzillo, co-director of the pageant. “These kids can make a real difference by inspiring other youth to make changes in their community and show that even the smallest change can make the biggest difference.”

Contestants had the opportunity to write a short bio about themselves that judges will be able to read. Their bios are below.

Gabi Bergantz

Gabi is a junior at Stansbury High School. She is a member of the girl’s tennis team and has won multiple titles including first place region champion. She is a dedicated dancer and has performed in many productions with her studio. She is president of the Stansbury Spanish club, which she founded. She is a 4.0 student and is a member of the National Honor Society this year. She plans on earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing with a minor in dance. She also plans on attending law school to become a medical lawyer.

Milana Bergantz

Milana is a freshman at Stansbury High School. She loves to dance, travel, swim, participate in triathlons, and try new things. She is a member of the Stansbury High School drill team. She is passionate about children’s literacy and believes that reading is healthy for a developing brain, and that it increases one’s abilities and helps build relationships. She recently played Clara in the Tooele Valley Academy of Dance’s production of “The Nutcracker.” She accompanies her church’s congregation on the piano once a month. She plans on attending college after high school to become a nurse practitioner or a marine biologist.

Alyssa Baum

Alyssa is a junior at Blue Peak High School. She is a horse enthusiast and loves to ride her horse, Lucky. She loves to sing and plans to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional singer/songwriter and to attend college and major in equine science.

Elliana Crabtree

Elliana is a sophomore at Stansbury High School. She loves cooking, playing with her guinea pigs, and practicing speeches for debate. Her extracurriculars include speech, debate, and DECA business and marketing organization. She has been fluent in Mandarin Chinese since first grade which she learned through the dual immersion program. She is a 4.0 student and took first at DECA regionals as a freshman. She plans to attend BYU to study psychology for her undergrad and then continue on to law school.

Rosemarie Dangerfield

Rosemarie is a junior at Stansbury High School. She loves to run and led the girl’s team to victory as region champions the last two years in both track and cross country. She loves to bake, and has set a goal to run 750 miles this summer. She has currently run 700 miles. She has a 4.0 in all honors and advanced placement classes and can play the viola in the top orchestra. She plans on attending BYU and competing on their cross-country team while pursuing a degree in engineering.

Julianne Ferguson

Julianne is a senior at Stansbury High School. She is passionate about the arts, especially musical theater. She began starring in plays at the young age of 5 and continues to perform in plays for her school. She recently starred as Elle in the Stansbury High School production of “Legally Blonde” alongside her Yorkipoo puppy named Peanut. She plans on pursuing acting as a career after earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in musical theater. She also plans to take the national dental assisting class.

Lola Greenwald

Lola is a senior at Stansbury High School. She is strongly skilled in various forms of art and has a social media platform that showcases her drawings, painting, and music that she writes and records herself. She is an honors and advanced placement student and is the social media manager for her school’s choir program and drama department. She has been involved with community theater doing stage makeup for junior shows. She plans on pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

Grace Olson

Grace is a senior at Stansbury High School. She is the current student body activities officer, a member of the tennis team, HOPE squad, and HOSHA. She has played piano for several years and loves to find and learn new songs to play. She plans on attending Weber State or Southern Utah University to study nursing. She is currently in her second year of cosmetology school.

Kynsie Sessions

Kynsie is a senior at Stansbury High School. Her favorite animal is a cow, and her favorite food is a hamburger. She has a cumulative GPA of 3.9 and received a 4.0 as a junior. She enjoys welding, auto classes, and has taken honors, advanced placement and concurrent enrollment courses. She is the president of the Stansbury Future Farmers of America club and is passionate about agriculture. She plans to attend Utah State and earn her master’s degree in nursing.

Ali Van Moorlehem

Ali is a senior at Stansbury High School. She plays four instruments and has had the opportunity to participate in community orchestra groups and play in front of many diverse audiences. She began writing original music when she was twelve years old and can sing in both English and Spanish. She loves to cook and has taken a professional pastry class. She has three sisters, a calico cat, and can do every variation of the splits. After high school, she plans on attending college to study language and culture.