Stansbury Park working to improve Stansbury Days, adding pageant

The Stansbury Service Agency is adding a scholarship pageant to their list of activities for Stansbury Days 2023.

The Service Agency recently took over organization of Stansbury Days after the group who used to organize Stansbury Days dissolved. The Service Agency wants to revise the event this year by adding more activities and creating a scholarship pageant.

Stansbury Days will take place this year from Aug. 17-19.

Recently, the Service Agency held a meeting with members of the community who wanted to be a part of the planning. During that meeting, a pageant was suggested.

“A community member said that they would love it if we had a pageant,” said Veronica Hobby, general manager of the Stansbury Service Agency. “They said they would love it if there was something where someone represented us as a community.”

The idea was submitted to the Service Agency Board.

“This isn’t so much a pageant, as it is a scholarship,” Hobby explained.

The pageant will take place sometime in August before Stansbury Days. Boys and girls ages 14-18, which will include only those going into their freshman year of high school to their senior year, will be allowed to participate. They also must be residents of Stansbury Park.

During the pageant, there will be an interview, a talent potion, a formal wear competition, and an on-stage question.

At the end, there will be three scholarships given out, including $1,000 for first place.

“Stansbury Agency feels like this will be a great way to give back to the community,” Hobby said.

Whoever wins the pageant will represent Stansbury at Stansbury Days, as well as events throughout the year including ribbon cuttings, the annual ice plunge, an Easter egg hunt next year, and other community events throughout the year.

“We want Stansbury Days to be a big party this year,” Hobby said.

The event will begin on Aug. 17 with a young entrepreneurial vendor show. It will be held at Porter Way Park.

There will also be a pickleball tournament and a ribbon cutting for an art project in the tunnel connected to Porter Way Park, which will most likely be held on Aug. 17.

On Aug. 18, there will be a Polynesian dance group and a dinner for residents.

On Aug. 19, the day will begin with a triathlon. There will also be a parade, vendors, food trucks, local bands, and fireworks that evening.

The service agency also wants to add an art exhibit highlighting the history of Stansbury, games for kids and adults, paddleboard and boat races, a car show, and petting zoo.

“We decided we would go all out for this event,” Hobby said.

A major goal of the service agency this year has been to improve how the community sees them, according to Hobby.

“We’ve kind of gone through a very public rough patch at the service agency the past few years,” she said. “Now that that’s over, we really want to turn over a new leaf. We want to build a better sense of community in Stansbury Park and we want to be a more positive influence in the community. We want people to come out and use our parks and facilities more than they have in the past. We are really working to improve our amenities that we have, and our services. We want to give people the opportunity to use those more, so we want to showcase some of that during Stansbury Days. We really want to focus on building up the community.”