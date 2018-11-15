Stansbury postpones tax hike vote

No property tax increase was approved for residents in the Stansbury Service Agency during the board’s meeting on Wednesday night, with a vote on the increase now set for Dec. 12.

The Stansbury Recreation Service Area is looking to raise its property tax budgeted revenue by 23.4 percent, and the Stansbury Greenbelt Service Area proposes increasing its property tax budgeted revenue by 22.8 percent. The tax revenue is used by the service agency to maintain the community’s lake, park, and other open spaces.

For a $250,000 residence, the maximum tax increase would be $32.59 and $31.90 per year for the recreation service area and greenbelt service area, respectively.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, several residents spoke up about the lack of a public hearing on the tax increase on the service agency board’s agenda. The agenda listed “Adopt Tax Increase” as an agenda item, but no public hearing.

Notices of the proposed tax increase for the Stansbury recreation service area and greenbelt service agency appeared in the Nov. 1 and Nov. 6 editions of the Transcript Bulletin. The notice stated a public hearing would be held on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Stansbury Park Clubhouse.

Resident James Hanzelka cited the notice in the paper during his comments.

“I think a lot of people came for the tax increase, didn’t they?” Hanzelka said. “Because there was an announcement in the paper.”

Board chairman Neil Smart said the public hearing was held at the board’s first meeting in October, likely referencing the Oct. 10 meeting during which the intent to increase property taxes to generate $223,578 was approved.

The meeting was noticed as required by state law, which involves a separate agenda item with intent to increase property tax, the dollar amount of the increase, purpose for the increase and the approximate percentage increase.

Government entities following a calendar year schedule are required to complete several steps prior to raise property taxes. Those requirements include notifying the county legislative body on the date, time and place of the public hearing where the budget is discussed on or before Oct. 1.

The entity must also hold a public meeting with the intent to increase property tax agenda item at least 14 days prior to the general or municipal election. A week prior to the election, a parcel specific notice is mailed to property owners, including the value of the property, tax on the property in the current year, and the estimated tax on the property with the proposed increase.

The government entity then must notify the public twice of a public hearing with a newspaper advertisement and post on the state’s public notice website, utah.gov/pmn/index.html. The notices must go out two weeks prior to the meeting and one week prior to the meeting.

The notices as described appeared in the Transcript Bulletin on Nov. 1 and Nov. 6, but are not on the state’s public notice website under the Stansbury Service Agency’s page.

State law requires the public hearing must be held on the date, in this case Nov. 14, referenced in the public notices. Once the public hearing is held, the service agency could vote on the property tax increase.

The agenda for the Nov. 14 meeting did not list an agenda item for the public hearing, simply stating “Adopt Tax Increase.”

The service agency board declined to vote on the tax increase after it was brought to board members’ attention the required public hearing was not held. Trustee Mike Johnson made a motion to hold the public hearing at the board’s Dec. 12 meeting and vote on the tax increase at the same meeting.

Board members cited the possibility of the service agency taking over management of the golf course in the next year and additional needs for the lake as justification for the tax increase.

“Everything that we’re trying to do needs a little more attention than it’s getting,” Smart said.

“If you’ve been over to the golf course, it’s kind of falling apart in some areas,” Johnson said. “So we’re going to have to put some money into the golf course because we’re not about to sell it off.”

The service agency has not been provided a tentative budget yet, which should be approved by the end of the year.

With no tentative budget yet, the $223,578 in increased revenue has not been specifically allocated. Trustee Brenda Spearman said the board came to the figure looking at the need for more employees, the losses accrued in operating the golf course and the rehabilitation of the lake.

“So this wasn’t an arbitrary number,” Spearman said.

The requested increase is less than half the possible amount the service agency could request in a tax increase, according to Johnson.

“We have some generalities but we will get more specific with it,” Smart said, of how the increase will be allocated.

The service agency budget for 2018 was $1.1 million, an increase of $44,264 over the 2017 approved budget. The increase was offset by an increase in property tax revenue and fees.