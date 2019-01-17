Stansbury rallies past rival Buffs

Thevenot scores 23 points to lead Stallions ♦

Tuesday night’s boys basketball rivalry game between Tooele and Stansbury resembled a prize fight in all the right ways — one team would deliver a big blow, only for the other to counter with a shot of its own.

In the end, it came down to one single point: a free throw by Stansbury senior Tanner Mears with 2.2 seconds left gave the Stallions a one-point lead, and when Tooele’s long pass down the court sailed into the Buffaloes’ bench, it allowed SHS to celebrate a 50-49 win over its biggest rival in front of its home crowd.

“There’s times that we could have folded really easy,” Stansbury coach Joe White said. “Their toughness, their resiliency just to keep coming pack — you talk about a prize fight, we’ve been punched a lot, but we keep coming back.”

It was also an emotional night for Stansbury’s Peyton Thevenot, who was facing his former teammates at Tooele for the first time. However, whatever nerves he might have had only seemed to fuel his competitive fire, as he scored a game-high 23 points — eight of which came in the fourth quarter as the Stallions (5-9, 2-2 Region 11) fought back from a four-point deficit in the final 3:25.

“Oh, man, I couldn’t even sleep (Monday night),” Thevenot said. “I just tried to listen to my music and stay in the zone (before the game) and stay mentally prepared for whatever happened.”

White said Thevenot’s effort on Tuesday was typical of what he’s brought to the team this season.

“We talk on our team about being a performer or a competitor,” White said. “Performers just want to go out and look pretty — they’re always worried about how it looks. (Thevenot’s) a competitor — he’s just a flat-out competitor.”

Tooele (7-8, 1-2) led for much of the game, but foul trouble caught up with the Buffaloes late in the contest. The Buffs were whistled for 25 personal fouls to Stansbury’s 14, and star center Justin Rogers and forward Clay Freeman both fouled out in the fourth quarter.

“A lot of us picked up two fouls in the first half, and then Justin fouled out — he’s one of our best players,” Tooele senior Nathan Swan said.

Still, the Buffaloes managed to tie the game on a putback layup by Canyon Christensen with 11.7 seconds left, forcing White to call a timeout. The Stallions worked the ball inside to Mears, who drew Freeman’s fifth foul and went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line, missing his first attempt. Tooele coach Jed Thomas called a timeout of his own to draw up one final play, but the Buffs’ long inbounds pass was off-target.

“They played harder and they played smarter than us — that’s all it is,” Swan said. “We made a lot of mistakes at the end. We had the game in hand and made mistakes. We were just trying to get something going up the sideline, but it shouldn’t have ever gotten to that point.”

In the first half, Tooele led by as many as nine points after an 8-0 run that spanned 1:32 of the first and second quarters, only to have Stansbury claw its way back into the game behind Thevenot and Jaden Jenkins after White called a timeout to get his team settled down. The Stallions led by two points at halftime, and that began a see-saw battle with neither team leading by more than five points the rest of the way.

“Tooele’s a good team,” White said. “We just made a conscious effort that if we could hold them under 60 (points), we’d have a chance to win.”

Jenkins had 12 points for Stansbury, along with a team-high eight rebounds. Kale Vorwaller added six points and Mears, Jet Richins and Jake Spaulding each scored three. The Stallions’ next game is Tuesday at Ben Lomond, an important contest with Stansbury currently occupying the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 11.

“Yeah, it’s big — it’s a rivalry game — but we’ve still got more business to do,” Thevenot said.

Rogers led Tooele with 13 points, while Josh Wilkins had 12 and Swan had nine. Christensen had seven points, Freeman had four and Braden Hogan and Brandon Vorwaller each scored two. Tooele faces Ben Lomond at home on Friday, with a chance to even its record at 2-2 in a crowded race for postseason positioning.

“If this doesn’t fire us up, we’re not going anywhere,” Swan said.