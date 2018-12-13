Stansbury referendum petitioners enter diversion agreement in court

Two of the petition sponsors behind a rezone referendum concerning high density housing in Stansbury Park charged with misdemeanors in 3rd District Court have entered a diversion program.

Erin Giles, 33, of Stansbury Park, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor misconduct of electors and officers for a referendum. Rachel Torzillo, 27, of Tooele, was charged with one count of the same misdemeanor.

In the diversion program, Giles and Torzillo are required to violate no laws during the probationary period, which lasts until March 31, and pay a $400 fee or complete 40 hours of community service at a nonprofit entity. At the conclusion of the program, the charges against Giles and Torzillo will be dismissed, “the same as if they had not be (sic) filed,” according to the diversion agreement.

Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead said it’s unusual for a case to be resolved in a diversion program. In a plea in abeyance, however, the defendant is required to enter a guilty plea on the charges prior to the case possibly being dismissed, which could impact the defendants’ professional lives, according to Broadhead.

Should Torzillo or Giles fail to meet the requirements of the diversion program, they would be required to show cause, if any, the diversion should not be set aside. If the court finds a case exists to terminate the diversion, the case would be prosecuted.

In the case, a detective in the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to investigate whether the verification signers on the referendum petition had signed the verification statement without observing citizens who signed, according to a probable cause statement.

State law requires the person who gathers signatures on a referendum packet to sign a verification statement.

During the investigation, detectives determined at least 30 signatures were collected in referendum packets that Torzillo and Giles did not observe, but signed for.

The referendum effort was started to give voters the opportunity to overturn the Tooele County Commission’s decision to rezone 5.38 acres north of the intersection of Clubhouse Drive and Country Club Drive from commercial shopping and single-family residential to high density housing.

Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette, in a statement to the sponsors, said Derald Anderson, the applicant for the rezone, made allegations the verifiers had not watched each person sign the petition on July 10.

Petition sponsors were tasked with collecting 2,749 valid signatures to certify the referendum petition. Gillette checked the verification signatures on the submitted signatures and found 2,755 valid signatures, prior to the allegations by Anderson.

State code states the county clerk cannot certify signatures in a referendum packet if the signatures were not witnessed and verified as specified in state code.