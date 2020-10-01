Stansbury repairs ponds

Old pipes collapse causing floods ♦

Another pond at the Stansbury Park golf course is being repaired after pipes collapsed and flooding occurred.

The 50-year-old ponds at the Stansbury golf course’s pipes are starting to deteriorate and collapse, according to Brenda Spearman, Stansbury Park Service Agency board member.

The Service Agency and the Stansbury Park Improvement District has had problems with ponds overflowing. The water was flooding into resident’s yards or basements that live by the golf course.

“We had to turn off the water into a pond about a year ago,” Spearman said. “We have been trying to figure out how much damage there was and we were gathering bids.”

The Service Agency and SPID decided to work with Broken Arrow with a bid of $27,000.

The company is currently working to fix the pipes and the lining of the pond.

Relining the pond will keep leaves off of the pond and unwanted debris out of the water and the pipes.

“Once the project is finished, we will fill it back up with water and have a nice golf course pond again,” Spearman said.

The project will be completed by the end of October if everything goes according to plan.

So far, three or four of the 15 ponds on the golf course have been fixed, according to Spearman.