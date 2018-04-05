Stansbury residents decry proposed rezones for high-density housing

Stansbury Park is for homes ‘not apartments and no cracker boxes’ ♦

Two proposals for higher density housing in Stansbury Park met with stiff opposition from Stansbury citizens at Wednesday night’s Tooele County Planning Commission meeting.

The planning commission considered a proposal to rezone property north of Rockwood Way on the northside of state Route 138 to allow approximately 200 single-family homes and townhomes on a 30-acre parcel.

The planning commission also considered a proposal to rezone a 5.38-acre parcel south of the University of Utah Stansbury Health Center on the southwest corner of Clubhouse Drive and Country Club Drive to allow for 74 housing units with a mixture of townhomes and apartments.

Speaking during the public hearing for the 5.38-acre parcel rezone, Stansbury resident Paul Kline summed up many of the remarks made during the public hearings for the two rezone requests.

“Homes, homes, homes,” he said. “Not apartments. Not cracker boxes.”

The planning commission voted 5-1, with commission chairman Lynn Butterfield as the lone dissenting vote, to send the rezone of the property north of Rockwood Way to the Tooele County Commission with an unfavorable recommendation.

The motion for the unfavorable recommendation stated that the request was not compliant with the county’s general plan for mixed use in the area. It also cited potential degradation of traffic on Beaman Way.

The rezone request for the prospective apartments south of the health center on Country Club Drive received a split from the planning commission. The initial vote to send the rezone request to the county commission received a 3-3 vote.

Larry Brown, Cameron Spencer and John Wright voted to send an unfavorable recommendation. Lynn Butterfield, Michael Donivan and Scott Jacobs voted against sending an unfavorable recommendation.

After the tie vote for the unfavorable recommendation, Butterfield made a motion to send the rezone request on to the county commission. His motion did not include a position, favorable or unfavorable.

The vote on Butterfield’s motion was also a tie. Butterfield, Donivan and Jacobs voted for the motion. Brown, Spencer, and Wright noted against the motion.

Following the second tie vote, Butterfield announced that the rezone for the 5.38-acre parcel south of the health center would go to the county commission with a vote of 3-3.

The public hearing on the 5.38-acre parcel rezone started with the applicant Derald Anderson, a Stansbury Park resident, who referred to the county’s general plan that calls for more diverse and affordable housing, including higher density residential areas.

His concept plan showed five 12-unit apartments and 14 townhomes on the 5.38 acres.

“These apartments and townhomes would provide homes for single people, young married couples, and single mothers,” Anderson said.

The majority of the audience did not agree with Anderson.

“We don’t have to compromise Stansbury Park and put in a bunch of high density crap,” said Kline. “We have apartments in Tooele. They are not full, so if somebody wants an apartment, go get an apartment … the point is we need to protect Stansbury Park from people like this that try to shove this stuff in. … If you want low income housing go into Salt Lake Valley that’s where you belong.”

David Dix, Stansbury Park, objected to the location of the project.

“You can push affordable housing, but this is not the place for it,” he said. “This is a gathering place for people in Stansbury Park, where the kids go sledding and kids swim out into the Millpond. People meet here and have wedding receptions. We don’t need two- or three-story apartments in this area … this is almost sacred ground for people that live in Stansbury Park.”

Amy Whetton lives across the green space from the 5.38-acre parcel.

“I don’t want 144 new neighbors,” she said.

After clashing with Chairman Butterfield over whether she had anything new to say, Stansbury Service Agency Board Member Brenda Spearman asked that the planning commission consider that the property is one of the few sites in Stansbury park zoned for commercial activity.

“Yes, the general plan says we need affordable housing,” she said. “But it also says Stansbury Park has limited commercial property and it should keep what it has. Keep this commercial so we don’t lose what little we do have.”

Both the Stansbury Service Agency and the Stansbury Park Improvement District sent letters to the county opposing the rezone for the 5.38-acre parcel.

Nicole Wanlass, a local real estate agent, pointed out the housing would be affordable, not low-income.

“Demographics are changing,” Wanlass said. “Many millennials can afford to buy a house, but they don’t want to buy one.”

Public comment on the rezone request for the property north of Rockwood Way also centered on the undesirability of high density housing in the area.

“This was poorly thought out,” said Kline. “It is just a quick way to throw some junk in and make some money. … We don’t need to invite everybody and their mother out here to buy houses, they’re going to come any way. We have the room but the idea of having the high density is a terrible idea. It’s a strain on the existing area and the roads. … I vote completely against approval of this project in any way shape or form.”

Jeremy Walker suggested that the applicant should withdraw his application and wait to submit it until after the area is annexed into the Stansbury Service Agency. That way the service agency would receive roll back property tax when the property is removed from green belt status.

Alexander Piket told the planning commission that the online petition opposing the rezone request has gathered 622 signatures.

Additional arguments against the rezone north of Rockwood Way centered on traffic flow and an underground liquid petroleum pipeline.

A traffic study of Beaman Way, the only way in and out of the new development, by Lehi-based Hales Engineering, showed that Beaman Way is currently rated D on a scale of A through F. The new development could cause Beaman Way’s condition to deteriorate to an E rating.

The UNEV pipeline, a 12-inch line that carries liquid petroleum products from Woods Cross to the Las Vegas area, runs along the southern border of the property subject to the rezone request.

There was some disagreement as to whether the pipeline company has a 20- or 50-foot right of way, but there was agreement amongst Stansbury residents that a high density housing project near the pipeline was not a good idea.

According to state law and county code, the planning commission conducts public hearings and makes recommendations to the county commission for rezone requests.

The county commission makes the final decision on rezone requests in a public meeting. It is not required to hold a public hearing or accept new public comment during the meeting.