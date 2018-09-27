Stansbury reviewing bids to build SR-138 pedestrian underpass

The Stansbury Service Agency board now has some firm numbers on the cost of a state Route 138 underpass, after it received the construction bid amounts at its Wednesday meeting.

The service agency received two bids on the project — $943,775 from Stapp Construction in North Salt Lake and $986,898 from Probuild Construction of Salt Lake City. Stansbury Service Agency manager Gary Jensen said they were hoping to receive five or six bids on the project.

The underpass would provide safe pedestrian access under SR-138 at Porter Way Park and connect the trail system and parks on either side of the highway.

Board chairman Neil Smart said the service agency has received $650,000 in grant money for the underpass project, including $400,000 from Utah Department of Transportation, $150,000 from a Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant through the state Office of Outdoor Recreation, and $100,000 from the Tooele County Health Department.

The bids were submitted directly to Triton Engineering, of Logan, who is the engineer on the project. The service agency accepted Triton Engineering’s bid of $40,496 for its services in July 2017.

In August 2017, Triton Engineering estimated the underpass project would cost $898,000.

Actual copies of the bids weren’t available to board members on Wednesday, as Jensen did not have them with him at the meeting.

Board member Brenda Spearman said she wouldn’t be comfortable voting on the bids without being able to review them. As a result, the board voted to table approving the bids until a special meeting on Oct. 2 at noon, as multiple board members will miss the regularly scheduled Oct. 10 meeting.

Construction on the underpass would likely be delayed until next year, with some preliminary work and permit approval this year, according to Jensen.