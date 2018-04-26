Stansbury reviews possible solution to lake algae, thin grass

The Stansbury Service Agency board reviewed a possible solution to lake weeds and algae, as well as thin grass, during its meeting Wednesday evening.

A presentation was given by Michael Hughes of PureAg, a company that uses bacteria and fungi to improve soil ecology or mediate water problems. Hughes said he has worked with Stansbury Park Improvement District manager Brett Palmer in the past and they discussed issues with Stansbury Lake and the golf course ponds.

Hughes said the biological treatment could also improve the turf grass at Stansbury Park’s golf course or the service agency’s parks and greenbelts. For the grass, treatments would cost about $12 per acre, according to Hughes.

“This isn’t something that you put on and hope it works, it’s something you put on and you can see it works,” he said.

Hughes said the algae problems in the golf course ponds and weed problems in the lake are exacerbated by the nitrogen, phosphorous and other chemicals found in fertilizer when it runs off into the water.

Trustee Mike Johnson asked if the grass treatment could be used on the service agency’s parks and greenspace, which Hughes said would be possible. He said the treatment would have to be applied multiple times over the course of the summer.

The bacteria for the treatment are grown in large vats, then applied directly to water in lakes or ponds, or applied to the grass via the existing sprinkler systems, according to Hughes. A 2,000 gallon tank of the biological material would be installed at a SPID pumphouse.

Trustee Glenn Oscarson asked about the total cost of the project and Hughes projected it would cost $10,000 to $11,000 to treat the golf course multiple times over the summer. The board discussed ways to test the treatment and Hughes suggested isolating a zone of sprinklers on a greenbelt area to see results.

Board chairman Neil Smart suggested the service agency review the possible treatments with Palmer before making any commitment for full-scale use on the service agency’s grass or lakes.