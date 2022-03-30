Tooele sees early 3 Point Lead Evaporate in Third Inning in Loss to Cedar Valley

Tooele, UT – Tooele Buffaloes (4-5, 2-1) had an early 3-0 lead after the bottom of the first inning of play as they faced off with Cedar Valley Aviators as the Girls’ Softball team was looking to capture their third straight victory, but an offensive third inning saw seven runs cross home plate as the Buffaloes were outscored 8-0 in the third and fourth innings of play as they lost 10-8 at home.

Tooele was led Olivia Pater led the with hitting percentage .750 and three hits and by Allie Anderson who hit .500 with two hits, one run and three RBIs with a stolen base in the loss. Kelsey Sheilds (stolen base) adding two runs and Baylee Wrathall, Ayden Fitch (who had a stolen base) and C. Marshall all added one run of their own to give the total of 8 runs and 10 hits for Tooele.

Buffaloes had three different pitchers on the mound as Sadie Baker allowed six hits but struck out three batters in her 2.2 innings. Aubrie Hansen added four strikeouts during 2.1 innings and finally Anderson finished with two innings and one K to end the night.

Next up for Tooele, they will hit the road for back-to-back games starting with Payson High School with 3:30 P.M. first pitch is scheduled on March 31.