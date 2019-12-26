Stansbury senior Belnap completes historic season

State champ finishes in top-10 at prestigious national meet ♦

Throughout his high-school career, whether it was his first two years at Altamont High or the past two at Stansbury, Carson Belnap has been one of the top runners in Utah.

But this year, he’s launched himself into a whole different conversation among the top cross-country runners his age in the country. The 2019 Utah Class 4A state champion can now call himself an All-American after finishing ninth out of 203 of the best runners from across the United States at the Nike Cross Nationals at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Oregon, earlier this month.

“It was pretty amazing,” Belnap said. “Nike really knows how to put on a good trip out there. It was a lot of fun.

“It says a lot about (Stansbury) coaches (Steve Allen and Gary Lund). They’re both great guys and they’re the reason I was in the top-10 in the country. We put in a lot of work (after state). That’s when the hardest work started.”

Belnap completed the 5-kilometer race in 15 minutes, 13.4 seconds, 21.1 seconds off the pace set by winner Nico Young of Newbury Park, California. In fact, the runners in second through 10th places were separated by just 9.8 seconds, making for an extremely challenging race on a difficult course.

“I had never been in a race of that caliber, against all the national runners,” Belnap said. “I wasn’t really sure what to expect. (The course) was a lot harder. There’s nothing flat on it — everything’s either up or down. It was wet and cold, too. It was definitely the hardest course I’ve ever ran.”

Belnap’s ninth-place run at nationals came on the heels of an equally impressive runner-up finish at the Nike Cross Regionals Southwest meet in Casa Grande, Arizona, in November. In that race, he finished seven-tenths of a second behind winner Cole Sprout (15:41.4 to 15:42.1), who was the fastest returning runner from the previous year’s nationals.

“I was expecting to qualify (for nationals),” Belnap said. “I wasn’t necessarily expecting to be top one or two, but I thought I would be in the top five and qualify.”

Belnap won the Utah Class 4A state championship in October at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City with a time of 15:24.1, the fourth-fastest time across all classifications. It was a massive improvement from the year before, when he finished 37th overall in 16:42.1.

This past May, he was the Class 4A state champion in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:19.71, and he ran the anchor leg on Stansbury’s state championship-winning medley relay team.

But that was far from the first time he’d found himself on the podium at the state track and field meet. As a freshman, he won the Class 1A title in the 1,600 in 4:42.68 while competing for Altamont. He also finished eighth that year in the state cross-country meet with a time of 17:56.2.

His sophomore year, he was second in Class 2A in the 800 (2:03.01), third in the 1,600 (4:43.76) and sixth in the 400 (53.62), after finishing fifth at the state cross-country meet (17:17.1).

After the cross-country season he just completed, Belnap is looking forward to seeing how the rest of his senior year unfolds.

“It gives me a lot of confidence going into track season — hopefully, I’ll do a lot of great things there as well,” Belnap said.