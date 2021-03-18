Stansbury Service Agency appoints new GM

16-year Stansbury resident Veronica Hobby gets the job ♦

During its most recent monthly board meeting, the Stansbury Service Agency named Veronica Hobby as its new general manager.

She brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having worked as a financial analyst and a grant manager for a network of nonprofit medical and dental clinics throughout Salt Lake and Box Elder counties.

Hobby is originally ​from a ranching community in the high Uintas on the Wyoming side, near Flaming Gorge. She has lived in Utah since the early 1990s.

For the 16-year Stansbury resident, the decision to apply for Stansbury’s GM was based on a concern for the recent difficulties with which the agency is struggling.

“This is my community, so I decided to be part of the solution,” Hobby said.

She will start full-time as GM on March 29. In the meantime she will work alongside interim GM Charlie Haddon, to assist with any urgent administrative needs. Once she goes full-time, her day-to-day duties will encompass financial management, internal agency affairs and external relations.

In addition to managing affairs related to finance and management, Hobby is also tasked with oversight in the department — something the agency recently had issues with. However, she says she won’t be preoccupied with the past.

“The embezzlement is part of the past; I’m focused on the future,” she said.

One of Hobby’s biggest goals, initially, is to hone in on transparency as it relates to financial matters.

“My approach when faced with these types of challenges is to first listen — really listen — to those involved and try to look from different angles to work towards a solution,” she said.

Board chairman Michael Johnson said the agency is “very thrilled” to have Hobby on board.

“I think she’ll do a great job, she’s got a lot of experience,” he said.

Johnson also pointed to transparency as an important focal point, given the removal of former office manager Stacey Schmidtke last November. Not only did the agency lose hundreds of thousands of dollars as a result of Schmidtke’s embezzlement, it lost its main source of public relations.

“We’re hamstrung,” he said of the organization’s struggles to keep Stansbury residents up to date in a timely manner.

Schmidtke’s role in handling interactions with the public was also brought up, since the agency’s outreach through mediums such as Facebook and webpage posts have been lagging in the months since her firing.

Once Hobby officially assumes her new role, Haddon will return to his initial position as assistant GM. Before coming to work for Stansbury in a governmental role, Haddon managed the service and repair department for Broken Arrow Construction.

Haddon’s experience in commercial construction has been attributed to his success in helping run the agency. Additionally, as assistant manager, he was crucial in discovering Schmidtke’s embezzlement scheme and ensuring the proper authorities became aware of the situation.

Johnson believes that management will work well together in their new partnership and Haddon looks forward to the opportunity as well.

“I’m excited to see how things will look, for the better, in the next couple years, he said.

“I think the two of them will make a great team and greatly improve the agency,” Johnson said. “The two of them have a great skill set.”

Ultimately, Hobby’s outlook is one of hope and excitement. “I am grateful to be keeping it a great community,” she said.