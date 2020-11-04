Stansbury Service Agency builds pickleball courts

Six courts with lights ♦

The Stansbury Service Agency has begun the construction of pickleball courts at the park north of the new underpass in Stansbury Park.

Construction began about two and a half weeks ago, according to Gary Jensen, SSA general manager.

Tennis and Track, a South Salt Lake-based construction company, has been working on the courts, according to Jensen.

“This company did the Elton Park [pickleball courts] in Tooele,” said Jensen. “They turned their tennis courts into pickleball courts. They are very knowledgeable.”

The project will be completed sometime next year, according to Jensen.

It will cost $170,000 to complete and the service agency will pay 75% this year and 25% next year when the work is done, according to Jensen.

“The money comes from impact fees and improvements to develop park and recreation locations,” said Jensen.

There will be six courts with lighting, so people can play after dark.

“Pickleball is kind of a low impact game,” said Jensen. “This is something that the community has wanted. There is a great demand for pickleball.”