Stansbury Service Agency employee arrested

A Stansbury Park Service Agency office manager has been arrested on three felony charges after misusing public funds.

On Nov. 13, The Stansbury Service Agency board learned that one of its employees may have been engaging in theft and embezzlement of agency funds, according to a press release from Michael Johnson, chairman of the agency board.

The agency learned upon further investigation that embezzlement and fraud had “indeed occurred,” Johnson wrote in the press release.

Representatives from the agency fired the woman, who has been identified as Tracey Schmidtke, 59 and she was arrested.

On November 15, it was found that Schmidtke had been making fraudulent charges through an unauthorized PayPal account that she created in her employer’s name, according to a probable cause statement released by the Tooele County Jail where she is being held.

During her time working for the service agency, Schmidtke oversaw all money transactions and paid all bills for the agency.

According to the statement, Schmidtke linked employers checking account to the unathorized PayPal account she created in her employer’s name and made numerous fraudulent charges and transactions with the account.

Schmidtke used the PayPal account to transfer $33,700 to her personal account for the past year, the release said.

Schmidtke admitted to police that she had used the PayPal account to pay for various merchandise and food from Amazon, eharmony, Dominos, Stitch Fix, Twitch, Urban Outfitters, and others totaling over $40,000 over a three month period but she could not identify what she bought using the account.

She also admitted to using her employer’s checking account to transfer money to pay for her sons utility bills and her personal car payment.

According to the release, at this time only three months of unauthorized transactions made by Schmidtke, but there may be more.

Schmidtke is being charged with theft and fraudulent use of a financial transaction card, both second-degree felonies, as well as forgery, a third-degree felony.