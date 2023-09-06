Layoffs and project delays ♦

After overspending by about $200,000 in their budget, Stansbury Service Agency officials laid off over 15 employees this summer.

James Hanzelka took over as the interim service agency manager in May. When he took office, he realized $200,000 over the budget had been spent on capital improvements and equipment purchases, including remodeling of the clubhouse, and sod for the golf course.

“When the former budget was done, tax revenue and revenue from the golf course was overestimated,” Hanzelka told the Transcript. “Part of it was weather related and part of it was not looking at what the actual revenues were coming off of the golf course … We also proposed a tax increase, which the state disallowed… We had to adjust what we actually had in the revenue.”

The budget for 2023 was set at $3.2 million, but it should have been $2.4 million, the same amount as the 2022 budget.

As a result of overspending, over 15 employees were let go.

Many of the employees were summer workers, including those from the mow crew, those working for a wage at the library, and additional staff within the agency.

“In order to bring the budget back in line, we had to match the workforce to the available budget,” Hanzelka said. “We had a bunch of bills come in in July. “With August being when we lose a lot of our seasonal workers, we made the decision to instead of waiting for them to leave naturally in August, we would go ahead and lay them off early and try to manage with what staff we had to round out the remainder of the summer months … This allowed us to be able to get through the rest of the year without doing extraordinary financial things like borrowing money.”

As a result of overspending, agency officials also elected not to receive a few large equipment deliveries to save money and put off the building of Oscarson Park until next year.

Currently, the service agency is still working on installing bathrooms in the Millpond Park and the Porter Way Park; finishing Salmon Park, and installing a fishing and swimming area by the clubhouse. These projects are being completed by impact fees.

“We are completing most of the projects that were projected for 2023,” Hanzelka said.

In the future, Hanzelka said the agency will pursue more grant opportunities, but grants require seed money.

“A lot of grants are an 80/20 split,” he explained. “That money has to come out of our budget.”

They also created a finance committee that will monitor the budget more closely. The finance department will ensure the service agency manager is meeting timelines and execution dates, Hanzelka said.

The Stansbury Service Agency completes a budget each calendar year, rather than every fiscal year. Revenue in the budget comes from property tax, impact fees, the golf course, the swimming pool, and rental of facilities.

At the end of the year, the agency will provide an amended budget to match changes made over the year.

They are also working on their 2024 budget.