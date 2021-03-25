Stansbury Service Agency looking for two new board members ♦

The Stansbury Service Agency is looking for a few good people.

Due to personal circumstances, like moving, the SSA needs to fill two positions on its board of trustees, according to a press release from the agency.

The Board meets monthly and facilitates committees that provide progress for Stansbury Park. Generally, these are elected positions, but the board has two positions to fill due to people leaving the board before the end of their elected term.

The board would like to fill those positions at their regular SSA Meeting on May 12, 2021.

Interested Stansbury Park residents should please send their resume to rhinton1331@gmail.com by April 30, 2021.

The SSA was established for the purposes of providing recreation services and owning, operating and maintaining the golf course, clubhouse, cemetery, swimming pool, lake, playgrounds and all equipment, facilities and related grounds. The SSA was also established for the purpose of owning, operating and maintaining the open space and greenbelt lands and all equipment, facilities and related grounds.

The SSA Board of Trustees consists of six members, three Recreational Service Area members and three Greenbelt Service Area members. All Trustees must be residents of Stansbury Park. The purpose of the Board is to act as a channel of communication for the general public, to take initiative in planning for future parks and recreation needs on behalf of residents of Stansbury Park, to advise the general manager on various policy matters, and to be custodians of public funds to be used for agency purposes.