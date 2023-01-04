Stansbury Service Agency property tax increase approved

A property tax increase of over 43% was approved by the Stansbury Service Agency last month.

The tax increase was approved both by the board of trustees for the Stansbury Recreation District and the Stansbury Greenbelt Service Area, which operate together as the Stansbury Service Agency under an interlocal agreement, but remain separate legal entities. They operate independently of the county under their own elected board(s).

The Stansbury Recreation District met on Dec. 14 to vote on the increase. A public hearing on the tax increase proposal was held during a previous meeting.

During the meeting, board members discussed the increase.

“If we have a limited amount of income, a limited amount of taxes, or grants, we have to work extremely hard to be efficient,” said Recreation District board member John Wright. “We need new equipment and we need sufficient manpower to get things done.”

At the end of the meeting, all three members of the Recreation District board voted to approve the increase.

The Greenbelt Area board met on Dec. 21.

Two out of three members of the board voted to approve the increase.

Ammon Jacobsmeyer voted no, because he didn’t believe the group had been clear where the money would go if the increase was approved.

“We owe the citizens a little bit more than just saying we need more money,” he said.

Now that the increase is approved, property owners will increase tax budgeted revenue by 43.7% above 2022’s property tax revenue, excluding new growth, with a rate of 0.000994.

This means that a home that is worth $460,000 would be taxed $251.37, compared to last year’s $175.08, a $76.29 increase, according to information from the Stansbury Service Agency budget.

On a business worth $460,000, taxes will increase from $318.32 to $457.03, $138.71 more a year.

By the end of 2022, the service agency collected around $1,526,950 in property taxes. During 2023, they will collect $1,965,172.

Property tax collection will account for around 62% of the Stansbury Service Agency’s revenue in 2023. The other 38% will come from program income, including golf course fees, pool, and cemetery fees, along with other recreation, according to Veronica Hobby, general manager of the agency.

As part of their nearly $2.5 million budget, the service agency plans to pursue funding sources from grants, donors, and private partners, as well as using tax revenue to complete several projects including finishing the amphitheater, the Mill Pond Bridge project, and Oscarson Park.

Expenditures associated with the golf course and other recreation projects comprised 72.2% of the agency’s budget and proposed administrative costs equaled 19%.

The remaining 8.8% of costs is allocated to the swimming pool, library, and cemetery, according to information from the budget.

To learn more about the increase, contact the Stansbury Service Agency at 435-882-6188.