Before finalizing their budget for 2024, the Stansbury Service Agency will hold a meeting to hear public opinion about the Agency’s proposed 104% tax increase for the Service Agency.

The public hearing will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Stansbury Park Clubhouse, located at 1 Country Club Drive. The Stansbury Park Service Agency board will vote on the increase the next day, Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The public hearing is required by the State’s Truth in Taxation process, as established by the Utah State Legislature. The process requires local governments to hold a public hearing and inform taxpayers of any potential increase.

If the increase is approved, property owners tax bill from the SSA will increase by 104.38%. A home valued at $186,000 would increase from $70.08 to $143.23 a year, which is $73.15 more than before.

A business worth $186,000 would pay $260.40, which is $132.99 more per year.

The proposed tax rate is 0.0014, the maximum tax rate allowed by the state.

James Hanzelka, interim service agency manager, explained why the large tax increase is necessary for Stansbury Park.

“Over the years, the boards haven’t maintained the maximum tax rate, so because the tax process has changed where it doesn’t keep up with new buildings or valuations, we were losing tax rate year by year,” Hanzelka said. “Between 2023 and 2024, we have about a $50,000 gap of attrition or loss in our tax rate. That’s been going on for over 10 years. There’s a lot of decrement in the available funds the agency has had.”

The Stansbury Service Agency voted on a tax increase of 43.7% in 2022 with a rate of .000994, but it was denied by the state, according to Hanzelka.

“There was a glitch in the information from the county,” Hanzelka explained. “The state denied it and we were operating at .000685, about half of what the state allows.”

By the end of 2023, the Stansbury Service Agency will have collected $1.5 million in property tax. If the tax increase is approved, by the end of 2024 the Service Agency will collect $3 million. Around 80% of the $3.5 million proposed budget will come from property tax in 2024.

“We maintain the golf course, pool, clubhouse and about 164 acres of parks and greenspace, as well as the lake with the property tax dollars,” Hanzelka said. “We are trying to get to a point where we can maintain the facilities, so they don’t continue to degrade. Right now we have a lot of work that needs to be done and no money to do it.”

The remaining money in the budget comes from fees collected from the golf course, pool, and rental of the clubhouse.

The Stansbury Recreation Service Area and the Stansbury Greenbelt Service Area are separate legal entities that work together as the Stansbury Service Agency under an interlocal agreement. The SSA maintains the golf course, other amenities and facilities and the greenbelts around the lake.

The agency is a quasi-municipal corporation and is a political subdivision of the state. It functions independent of Tooele County with its own elected governing body that sets their annual budget and has power to levy property taxes.

For more information about the tax increase, citizens may contact the agencies at 435-882-6188.