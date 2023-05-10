Stansbury Service Agency repairs lake shore, adds fishing dock, swimming area

The Stansbury Service Agency will spend the next two years making repairs to the shore of the Stansbury Lake, including improving greenbelt areas, replanting grass, putting in rockwork, installing a new swimming area, and a new fishing dock near the clubhouse. The project will cost the agency around $194,000.

The agency will start their projects within the next month and work will be complete by spring or summer 2025.

Agency officials decided that areas of the lake’s shore needed to be improved after residents raised concerns about fishermen trespassing near greenbelt areas.

Greenbelt areas are strips of vegetation, sometimes naturally growing, sometimes planted, along the shore of a lake between the water, land, and homes or developments.

“We have about 20 greenbelts around the lake and two greenbelts on the causeway,” Veronica Hobby, general manager of the Stansbury Service Agency said. “The problem we are facing at the moment with the growth of the area, is we have more people coming into the greenbelts and accessing the lake with mainly fishing. That is creating some conflict with adjacent neighbors, because people sometimes don’t understand where the greenbelt ends and private property begins.”

Service agency officials want to improve both the experience for fisherman and residents who live next to greenbelts.

“We are going to be installing fencing in some of those greenbelts so that the public isn’t trespassing on private land,” Hobby explained. “We will also be going in and installing rockwork, so that the shoreline itself is in a better condition for people to fish. We want to do this in an effort to guide or control where people fish. Some of those greenbelts are very small, maybe 10 feet wide and we don’t want people on those. We want to encourage people to fish from other, more established areas around the lake. Signage will be a big part of this.”

During the pandemic, the lake received many visitors and the area around the lake and the shore near the clubhouse is in need of repairs, Hobby said.

“We had a lot of activity at the lake during COVID,” she said. “The area has become a bit rundown and worn. We will install rockwork in that area, replant grass, and also put in a boat dock or fishing dock, so people can fish. We will also be putting in some swim platforms.”

A swim platform will be installed in the area where the old dock was that was taken out a few years ago. The fishing dock will be installed closer to the gazebo by the swimming pool.

“We are trying to guide fishers away from the swim area,” Hobby explained.

The agency recently applied for a grant from the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation to help with the project.

“The grant we applied for allowed us to use the funding for a new project or to improve existing conditions,” Hobby said.

Last week, the service agency was given just over $116,000 as part of the grant.

The whole project will cost around $194,000, $16,000 of which will come from a Tooele County Recreation Grant given to the agency in April. The $16,000 will be used to create and install the swim platform. The remaining $62,000, after the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation money is applied, will come from other grants that service agency officials will apply for. If there is a remaining balance, the money will come out of the agency’s general fund, according to Hobby.

“We are really excited about these projects,” Hobby said. “We are hoping to bring the area’s quality back to where it was five or six years ago, make it a more enjoyable experience for anyone coming into the area, and also make it more enjoyable for residents to use the area.”