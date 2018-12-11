Stansbury Service Agency set for busy meeting Wednesday night

Items include public hearing, tax hike and tentative budget ♦

The Stansbury Service Agency board looks to have a busy meeting Wednesday night, with a property tax increase and approval of the tentative budget on the agenda.

The meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the Stansbury Park Clubhouse, will begin with a pair of public hearings on the proposed tax increases for the Stansbury Recreation Service Area and Stansbury Greenbelt Service Area.

The Stansbury Recreation Service Area is looking to raise its property tax budgeted revenue by 23.4 percent, and the Stansbury Greenbelt Service Area proposes increasing its property tax budgeted revenue by 22.8 percent. The tax revenue is used by the service agency to maintain the community’s lake, park, and other open spaces.

For a $250,000 residence, the maximum tax increase would be $32.59 and $31.90 per year for the recreation service area and greenbelt service area, respectively.

The increase is intended to generate an additional $223,578 in property tax revenue for the service agency. During the Nov. 14 meeting, board members cited the possibility of the service agency taking over management of the golf course in the next year and additional needs for the lake as justification for the tax increase.

A vote on the tax increase was originally scheduled for the board’s Nov. 14 meeting, but the public hearings on the increase were not on the agenda. The board delayed the property tax increase until its December meeting as a result.

The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting also includes an agenda item titled, “Approve Budget for 2019,” which service agency manager Gary Jensen said refers to the tentative budget.

State code for interlocal entities, like the service agency, requires a tentative budget be prepared prior to the entity’s first meeting in November for the governing board’s review. The board can approve the tentative budget at any regular meeting or special meeting called for that purpose.

At the meeting where the tentative budget is approved, the governing board establishes a date and time for a public hearing on the budget’s final adoption and requires public notice seven days prior to public hearing. Following the public hearing, state law permits the interlocal entity to continue to review the budget, make any adjustments to the tentative budget, and adopt a final budget.

The service agency budget for 2018 was $1.1 million, an increase of $44,264 over the 2017 approved budget. The increase was offset by an increase in property tax revenue and fees.