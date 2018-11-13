Stansbury Service Agency to hold hearing on tax increase Wednesday

The Stansbury Service Agency board will receive input on a proposed property tax increase during a public hearing Wednesday evening at the Stansbury Park Clubhouse.

The public hearing will precede the typical service agency board meeting, beginning at 7 p.m.

Stansbury Service Agency is comprised of the Stansbury Greenbelt Service Area and Stansbury Recreation Service Area, and residents are taxed individually by each entity. The tax revenue is used by the service agency to maintain the community’s lake, park, and other open spaces.

The Stansbury Recreation Service Area is looking to raise its property tax budgeted revenue by 23.4 percent, and the Stansbury Greenbelt Service Area proposes increasing its property tax budgeted revenue by 22.8 percent.

During its Oct. 10 meeting, the service agency board approved an intent to raise property taxes a maximum of approximately 23 percent, with a maximum total of $223,578.15 in additional revenue between the property taxes in the two service areas.

The state Tax Commission allows the 23.4 percent increase as the amount of revenue requested matches the revenue request in the original intent letter, according to spokesman Charlie Roberts.

For a $250,000 residence, the maximum tax increase would be $32.59 and $31.90 per year for the recreation service area and greenbelt service area, respectively.

At the Oct. 10 meeting, board chairman Neil Smart said there was a “really big possibility” the service agency would have to take back management of the community’s golf course.

The service agency owns the golf course but leased it to a private operator. In 2018, the service agency set aside $95,000 for golf course improvements in its capital improvements fund budget.