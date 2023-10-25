One thought on “Stansbury Service Agency to vote on tax increase

Following the required public hearing on Tuesday night, the two elected boards of the special districts that comprise the Stansbury Service Agency are set to meet tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 25 to possibly vote on their final proposed tax rate for 2024, according to the agenda for the two districts.

The Service Agency also held open houses on Oct. 18, 19, 23, and 24 to answer questions about the proposed property tax increase.

After finding the 2023 budget was going to end the year $200,000 short due to an overestimate of property tax and golf course revenue, according to interim manager James Hanzelka, the agency laid off 15 employees.

While preparing the 2024 budget, the proposed property tax increase was considered as an option to cover increased operating costs and deferred maintenance expenses in 2024, Hanzelka explained in an Oct. 3, 2023 meeting of the Service Agency board.

As a result of the 2024 budget discussion, the board voted unanimously to propose a 2024 property tax rate of .001400. The 2023 property tax rate is 0.001370. The proposed rate, if adopted, would be an increase of 104% over the 2023 rate.

A homeowner in Stansbury Park with a market value of $400,000 will pay $301 in property tax for the Service Agency in 2023. In 2024, with the proposed increase, the owner of a $400,000 home would pay $616 to the Service Agency.

The Stansbury Service Agency is composed of two special service districts, that are quasi-municipal corporations and political subdivisions of the state with authority to levy and collect property taxes, according to state code.

In 1992, the two agencies began working together under an interlocal agreement as the Stansbury Service Agency. They are still separate legal entities; that’s why they have separate elections and will vote on the proposed tax increase separately, in this case a proposed tax rate of .000700 each for a combined rate of 0.00140. The actual rate will depend on 2024 property valuations.

The County collects the Service Agency’s property tax and sends the full amount to the Service Agency, which deposits the revenue into their own account. The agency then spends their revenue in accordance with their policies and state code. Any surplus revenue stays with the Service Agency in their fund balance.

In the last 10 years the combined property tax rate for the Service Agency has dropped from 0.002512 in 2014 to 0.001370 in 2023 due to the Service Agency board adopting the certified tax rate for every year but 2019.

The certified tax rate allows the Service Agency to collect the same amount of revenue from property tax, regardless of changes in valuations plus the additional property tax revenue for property that wasn’t on the previous year’s tax rolls.

As the property tax rate for the Service Agency dropped by 45% from 2014 to 2023, the amount of property tax budgeted to be collected increased from $842,390 in 2014 to $1,427,508 in 2023, a 69% increase. Federal Reserve data puts the overall national inflation rate for those 10 years at 31%.

However, Stanbury Park has seen tremendous growth during that time period.

Supporters of the current effort to incorporate Stansbury Park, backed by U.S. Census Bureau data, report that between 2010 and 2020 the population of the proposed Stansbury City boundaries increased from 5,145 in 2010 to 12,809 in 2022, a 149% increase in 10 years.

Since the formation of the service agencies, which was at a 0.001400 tax rate, the greenbelt and park areas have increased fivefold and personnel and fuel costs have increased 20% since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hanzelka.

The two service agency boards may adopt no proposed property tax increase or an increase up to the proposed 104% increase.

Stansbury Service Agency Maintenance Issues

From Oct. 3, 2023 Service Agency Board meeting presentation by James Hanzelka, interim manager

Repair/replace damage to entry way and reseal – $2,700

Test/Restore fire suppression alarm system in clubhouse

Fire Suppression at the Pro Shop (Dry System- Install) – $5,936

Handicap/Staff Signage – $225

Paint Handicap Zone – $40

Safety Railing at Gazebo, Pool Area, Outside Stairs – $8,848-$9,680

Fix drain servicing drink machine/fire suppression system – $3,000 – $5,000

Rewire electric circuits in proshop

Add Alarms and Cameras to proshop.

Add lighting to tunnel – $15K

Fix Leakage problem in tunnel Maintenance Issues (Cont’d)

Repair leak in overhead windows of Clubhouse -$10,000

Replace/Repair roof gutter system of Clubhouse

Repair leak/replace siding on north wall of clubhouse

Repair roof leak over ceiling in office area of clubhouse

Utility Enclosure- $8,000-$25,000 (Depending on Design)

Pro Shop Drainage and Washing Area – $21,000

Outside bath drains – $2,000 – $3,000

Gutter and Downspouts on Clubhouse – $2,816 – $4,816

Various Stucco Repairs – $23,640

Gazebo Electrical & Lighting – $2,500-$3,500

Fix leaks in lower storage area and spa of clubhouse

Replace outside hose bib on front of building of clubhouse

Add backflow preventer to area around golf course

Fix sprinkler issues ◦ Frontage Road ◦ Ponderosa park ◦ Island greenbelts ◦ Causeway

HVAC ducting in the office area

Add/move thermostat in clubhouse

Upgrade/repair power outlets

Address Playground Equipment Safety Issues Club

Not included: Major rebuild or replacements for the Millpond Bridge, pool, golf course irrigation and re-roof the clubhouse with climate specific roofing and additional projects at the club house, proshop, pool, and other areas.