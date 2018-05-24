Stansbury Service Agency updates cemetery policy

The Stansbury Service Agency board approved changes to the agency’s cemetery policy and two three-year leases on mowers during its meeting Wednesday evening.

Stansbury Park Service Agency manager Gary Jensen requested funds to lease two 72-inch mowers. Jensen said he had to take two mowers for repairs last Friday which cost more than $700; he took two more mowers in for repairs on Wednesday.

“They’re just old,” he said. “They’re mowing 100 and some acres of grass a week.”

The service agency’s mowers are over a decade old, Jensen said. The lease was for three years at $330.27 per month, per unit for a total cost of $23,779.44.

Jensen said after the lease is up, the service agency can return the mowers or purchase them at fair market value. He said the agency doesn’t have the money to buy new mowers right now but the old mowers are costing hundreds in repairs.

The board unanimously approved the lease; board chairman Neil Smart was absent.

Trustee Glenn Oscarson also presented new rules for the cemetery, which would allow cremated remains to be buried in standard burial plots.

While the cemetery offers 4-foot by 4-foot burial plots for cremated remains, Oscarson proposed allowing up to three sets of cremated remains to be stored in a full-size burial plot. One set of cremated remains could also be buried about a standard vault in the same plot.

“This will help us with the ability in the future, should people choose that,” Oscarson said.

For multiple cremations in a single plot, a single upright marker would be allowed. Additional markers would need to be flat to the ground and list the name, dates and relation of the deceased.

The cost for interment rights in the cemetery is $400 for an adult resident or $800 for an adult non-resident. For cremated remains, interment rights cost $250 for residents and $400 for non-residents.

Fees for opening and closing of the grave would be incurred in plots with multiple cremations. Opening and closing fees for cremations are $150 on weekdays and $250 on weekends.