Stansbury Softball battles with top team in Region in a high scoring loss

Stansbury Park, UT – Normally, if your Softball team can put up double digits on the scoreboard you are pleased as a coach but leading 14-8 heading into the seventh inning of play Stansbury Stallions (6-4, 2-1) saw the lead slip away as Uintah scored eight runs in the final inning of play to capture a 16-14 win over the Stallions on the road as Uintah stays unbeaten and in first place in Region.

Stansbury was able to add 13 total RBIs as a team in defeat and had 15 hits where Stephensen (who had a triple), McKinzy Lawson and Tiara Jones (had a double) all led the team with three hits each.

Madi Hicks pitched five innings and T. Jones was in for 1.2 as they were the two players who hit the mound in the seven innings of play. The two pitchers combined for two strikeouts.

Hicks had the lone Home Run for the Stallions as she hit the plate and smacked the ball right out of the park as she brought in two runs on that pitch.

Next up for Stansbury they will hit the road to Eagle Mountain for a trip to take on Cedar Valley on Thursday, March, 31 with first pitch scheduled for 3:30 before they have four-game tournament on Saturday, April 2.