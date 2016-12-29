Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Stansbury's Micheala Didericksen and Sami Oblad cross the finish line in the 200 mete. Didericksen took the top spot with a time of 25.56, Oblad was close behind with 25.93 to finish in second at the 2016 Utah UHSAA State Track and Field Championships.

December 29, 2016
Stansbury speedster duo notches pair of track titles

Of all the Tooele County entrants at the Class 3A state track and field championships in 2016, only Stansbury senior sprinter Michaela Didericksen and sophomore jumper Sami Oblad claimed state titles.

Didericksen won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.56 seconds and was closely followed by Oblad’s second-place time of 25.93.

Oblad won the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 5 inches shortly before the 200 started — Oblad won the tiebreaker between three other competitors by not having missed at the winning height.

Didericksen placed second in the 100 dash with a time of 12.57 seconds, just getting beat by Dixie junior Starlee Woodbury’s 12.46.

Tooele freshman Makayla Komer placed second in the girls 3200 meter, setting a 19-second personal record at 11 minutes, 14.73 seconds, just missing on a top-podium finish by .68 seconds. Komer started from the chase pack and jumped to the front of the lead pack, stringing out the top runners. Her time shattered the Tooele school record of 11:28.00, which was set in 1986.

Didericksen and Oblad helped the 4×100-relay team to a second-place finish with a time of 49.76 behind Cedar’s 48.93.

Oblad took third in the open 400 with a time of 58.18 after eclipsing her own personal and school record of 57.89 in the trials heats the day before, which she said was an accident.

“My legs were hurting pretty bad today. So I was kind of excited for it, but I was pretty nervous. I felt good about it, but it was mostly pain,” Oblad said at the conclusion of the race. “I focused on what I usually do, and it worked out how it usually does, so I feel pretty good.”

Tavin Stucki

Community News Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tavin Stucki is sports editor for the Tooele Transcript Bulletin. Stucki graduated with a journalism degree from Utah State University in 2014, where he worked at The Utah Statesman as staff writer, sports editor, news editor and editor-in-chief, respectively, for four years. Stucki served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Scotland from 2008-10.

Latest posts by Tavin Stucki (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top