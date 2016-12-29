Stansbury speedster duo notches pair of track titles

Of all the Tooele County entrants at the Class 3A state track and field championships in 2016, only Stansbury senior sprinter Michaela Didericksen and sophomore jumper Sami Oblad claimed state titles.

Didericksen won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.56 seconds and was closely followed by Oblad’s second-place time of 25.93.

Oblad won the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 5 inches shortly before the 200 started — Oblad won the tiebreaker between three other competitors by not having missed at the winning height.

Didericksen placed second in the 100 dash with a time of 12.57 seconds, just getting beat by Dixie junior Starlee Woodbury’s 12.46.

Tooele freshman Makayla Komer placed second in the girls 3200 meter, setting a 19-second personal record at 11 minutes, 14.73 seconds, just missing on a top-podium finish by .68 seconds. Komer started from the chase pack and jumped to the front of the lead pack, stringing out the top runners. Her time shattered the Tooele school record of 11:28.00, which was set in 1986.

Didericksen and Oblad helped the 4×100-relay team to a second-place finish with a time of 49.76 behind Cedar’s 48.93.

Oblad took third in the open 400 with a time of 58.18 after eclipsing her own personal and school record of 57.89 in the trials heats the day before, which she said was an accident.

“My legs were hurting pretty bad today. So I was kind of excited for it, but I was pretty nervous. I felt good about it, but it was mostly pain,” Oblad said at the conclusion of the race. “I focused on what I usually do, and it worked out how it usually does, so I feel pretty good.”