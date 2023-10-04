Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Stansbury High School homecoming royalty. King Xavier Johnson (top left) and Mr. Stansbury Dan Becerra (top right). Queen Laila Green (bottom left) and Miss Congeniality Kynsie Sessions (bottom right).

October 4, 2023
Stansbury Stallions stampede through the park

Stansbury High School staff and students wound through Stansbury on Friday afternoon wearing lots of black, blue and silver and eventually stopped at the high school. The traveling troupe included not only the football team, cheerleaders, dance team, drill team and student  body officers but the SHS drama, Latino students, volleyball team and the Hope Squad also walked or rode the route. Even the swim team floated down the street in the parade. It must have worked, school spirit soared as the Stallions hustled the Huskies 48-14. See page 14 for more parade photos and page 17 for the big game story.

 

