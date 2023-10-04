Stansbury High School staff and students wound through Stansbury on Friday afternoon wearing lots of black, blue and silver and eventually stopped at the high school. The traveling troupe included not only the football team, cheerleaders, dance team, drill team and student body officers but the SHS drama, Latino students, volleyball team and the Hope Squad also walked or rode the route. Even the swim team floated down the street in the parade. It must have worked, school spirit soared as the Stallions hustled the Huskies 48-14. See page 14 for more parade photos and page 17 for the big game story.