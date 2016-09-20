Stansbury stifles Bulldogs in blowout

Offense, defense, special teams in top form for victory ♦

Fresh off an impressive performance a week earlier in a win over rival Tooele, the Stansbury football team showed no signs of a letdown Friday night.

The Stallions gained 371 yards on the ground and had 402 yards of total offense, while the defense limited Judge Memorial to 114 total yards in a 41-0 blowout in Salt Lake City as Stansbury improved to 2-0 in Class 3AA North play.

“The kids played well on defense, they played well on offense and everything worked out fine,” Stallions coach Clint Christiansen said. “Our offensive line is playing fantastic right now. We’re playing really unselfish football and it’s been fun to watch them and coach them. Defensively, we don’t have a standout player — just 11 guys who are playing lights-out, get-to-the-ball football, which is just what you need them to do.”

Matt McIntyre led the way with 165 yards on the ground, including a 65-yard touchdown run. McCoy Didericksen rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries, while Mitch Lindsay ran for two scores and Kaeden Kincaid ran for another. The Stallions averaged 7.3 yards per rushing attempt, just under their season average of 7.7.

“Our offensive line, they did an awesome job,” McIntyre said. “They’re workhorses. They’re doing a really good job blocking and opening holes for our backs to run through. It makes our jobs really easy because of their success.”

As impressive as the offense was in breaking the 40-point barrier for the third time in five games, the defense may have been even better. After allowing Kearns to score 44 points in the season opener, the Stallions (4-1 overall) have allowed just 40 points in winning their past four games, including two shutouts.

Despite going without a quarterback sack for the first time all season, the Stallions still made life plenty difficult on the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-2 Class 3AA North) in the passing game. Three Judge players combined to complete just four of 18 attempts for 43 yards through the air, thanks in large part to a strong game by the secondary. Conner McKay, Ryan Moody, Casey Roberts, Tavita Gagnier and Austin Woodhouse combined to knock away six passes. Dante Thomas had two tackles-for-loss and Calvin “Jebus” Mead had one.

The ground game was rendered ineffective as well, as the Bulldogs managed a paltry 2.8 yards per carry. The Stallions also forced two fumbles, which were recovered by Bridger Roberts and Emilio Jaramillo.

“The defensive game plan was pretty much run to perfection,” said Stansbury senior Clayton Stanworth. “They couldn’t throw the ball, they couldn’t run the ball and we almost knew what they were going to do before they ran the play.”

The Stallions’ dominance extended to special teams, with Sitiveni Havili blocking a Judge punt.

Stansbury will look to maintain its spot as the only unbeaten team in region play on Friday night in its homecoming game against Park City. The Miners split their first two region games, beating Ben Lomond in the region opener before losing 23-12 at Bear River in their most recent outing.

“It’s just status quo,” Christiansen said. “We’re staying with what we do and just sticking to the grind. We’re not going to give [Park City quarterback Spencer Zur] time if we can help it. We’re going to get after him and play aggressive like we have against every other spread team and we’ll see what happens.”