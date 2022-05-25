Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Dana Henwood, Stansbury Park Elementary school secretary, dyes Broderick Grimshaws hair pink on Thursday morning.
  • Stansbury Elementary School sixth-grade teacher Broderick Grimshaw shows off his pink hair.

May 25, 2022
Stansbury students raise money for endangered animals

Teacher gets pink hair 

Be careful what you promise with doubt. 

A Stansbury Park Elementary School sixth-grade teacher now has pink hair.

Broderick Grimshaw, a sixth-grade teacher at Stansbury Elementary, didn’t think the sixth-grade students could raise more than $2,000 to help save endangered species. 

So as an incentive he offered to dye his hair the color of their choice if they raised at least $2,000.

The students held a fundraiser on May 17. They sold their own homemade crafts and raised $2,263 to help save endangered animals.

Friday, the sixth-grade students gathered in a small assembly area at the school to hear a presentation from Tori Bird, from Hogle Zoo, about African elephants. The students chose to contribute their funds to the Hogle Zoo African Elephant Conservation Fund. 

Afterwards they watched their school secretary, who is a licensed cosmetologist, dye Mr. Grimsaw’s hair pink.

Being a good sport, Mr. Grimshaw had bleached his hair blonde so it would accept the pink dye.

The students presented Bird with a big check for $2,263.01 to take back to Hogle Zoo.

 

