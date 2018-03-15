Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Students sign a banner that reads “See Something, Say Something” during a student walkout at Stansbury High School on Wednesday morning one month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
  • Sage Dennison and Paige Rogers helped to organize the walkout that was attended by about 300 students.
  • Madyson Hutchings and Kahlea Wright (left) joined the 17 minutes of silence with other students on the school’s track.
  • Emily Boone, Rylie Johnston, Brynn Becker, Natalie Ogden and Lalaise Eschete (below) stand in silent solidarity during the walkout. Nationwide, students walked out of class at 10 a.m. Wednesday, one month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
  • Cole Duersch takes part in the Walkout at Stansbury High School. Nationwide, students walked out of class at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, one month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
  • Bella Colovich, Ailsa Mensanger and Tally Reynolds.

March 15, 2018
Stansbury students walkout for school safety awareness

17 minutes to remember victims, call for action 

As the bell for third period sounded at Stansbury High School at 10 a.m. Wednesday, about 300 of the school’s 1,700 students walked out to the school’s track and stood silent for 17 minutes.

The walkout at Stansbury High was designed to honor the 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14. It was also planned to draw attention to the need for safer schools, according to Sage Dennison, one of the school’s students who organized the walkout.

“We want to remember the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting and let school administrators and lawmakers know that school safety needs to be a top priority,” Dennison said.

The walkout at Stansbury High was not designed to be a call for gun control, according to Dennison.

“It was 17 minutes to remember our fellow students, and to remind people to help each other,” said Trinity Hunt, one of the students who participated in the walkout. “It could have happened here. They could have been any of us.”

There was no chanting or signs of protest. The students peacefully and orderly assembled themselves on the track.

After the students gathered on the track, Dennison addressed them briefly.

She not only reminded them of the 17 victims, but also asked the students to remember their own power.

“Every student in this school deserves to know he or she has a purpose, and I hope you all will join me in the mission to create this kind of environment,” she said.

As the students stood silently on the track during the blustery morning, they held hands and exchanged hugs.

The school’s resource officer watched the group from a distance, while Principal Gailynn Warr and counselor Toni Broadhead interacted with the students at the track.

Dennison and fellow walkout organizer Paige Rogers unfolded a banner on the track that read, “See something, say something.”

Without speaking, the two organizers motioned to the students who then came over and started signing the banner with marking pens.

After the 17 minutes passed, Rogers spoke briefly to the group as they headed back to class.

“When you go back to class, smile at somebody,” she said. “Be a friend to somebody that you don’t already know.”

The scene at Stansbury High also played out at other high schools in the Tooele County School District.

Recognizing students’ right to peacefully assemble, the school district provided safe places on campus for students who wanted to participate in the walkout, according to Superintendent Scott Rogers. Students who stayed on campus and returned to class after the walkout were not marked absent.

If a student left campus without being checked out by a parent, or did not return to class, they were marked absent and treated according to the district’s attendance policy, Rogers said.

“The walkouts by students were a teaching moment for all of us,” he said. “It is important to listen to student voices. As a district, we are moving forward with talks and action plans about safety and security, as well as mental health and school support. For us this was not political or a waste of time. This is a great way to learn about peaceful assembly, civil rights, change, and the process of democracy and social justice.”

Tim Gillie

Staff Writer at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim covers education, Tooele City government, business, real estate, politics and the state Legislature. He became a journalist after a long career as an executive with the Boy Scouts of America. Tim is a native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

