Stansbury Takes State Again

Belnap’s individual title helps SHS claim 4A’s top spot ♦

For the second time in the past three seasons, the Stansbury boys cross-country team stood atop the medal stand in Highland High School’s football stadium on Wednesday afternoon, hoisting the Class 4A state championship trophy in celebration.

This time around, the Stallions left nothing to question after winning the 2017 championship by just nine points over Pine View. Stansbury placed three runners in the top nine overall, including state champion Carson Belnap and third-place finisher Josh Oblad, beating Cedar City by 20 points for the team championship.

“These kids were amazing, amazing workers, and as the season progressed, they believed more and more and more,” Stansbury co-coach Gary Lund said. “That was the result today. They believed it, they did it.”

Belnap put together a dominant performance on Wednesday to win his first career state title. He led after each mile of the three-mile event, and got faster as the race went along. Belnap ran the first mile in 5 minutes, 12.9 seconds, and the second mile in 5:16.0 before putting together a blistering time of 4:55.2 in the final mile for a total time of 15:24.1.

“It means a lot,” Belnap said. “There’s been a lot of time and hard work put into it. Winning means a lot personally, but not as much as winning the team title together — with the people I trained with.”

Lund said the strategy was for Belnap to be at his best over the last part of the race, and, in particular, the final 40 seconds. It certainly worked out, as his final mile was more than 18 seconds faster than anyone else in the field.

Oblad, the lone remaining runner from Stansbury’s 2017 championship team, was neck-and-neck with Belnap through the first two miles before Belnap pulled away. That left Oblad in a battle with Cedar City’s Bailey Oswald for second place, with Oswald surging from sixth place in the final mile to edge Oblad by half a second — 15:44.9 to 15:45.4.

“I’m really stoked about it,” said Oblad, the only male athlete in Stansbury history to be a member of multiple state championship-winning teams. “Two years ago, we had a bunch of kids who wanted to do something great, and I think we’re starting to reach that goal of making something awesome.”

A third Stansbury senior, Talmage Ricks, finished ninth overall in 16:11.1. Juniors Tyler Seeley (16th, 16:22.2) and Jacob Simper (22nd, 16:31.3) finished close behind, giving the Stallions a team score of 50 points. Seniors Nathan Leary (26th, 16:35.7) and Isaac Nelson (41st, 17:04.7) completed an impressive team effort for SHS.

“It means a lot,” Stansbury co-coach Steve Allen said. “These kids have worked so hard. They’ve put in a lot of time and they’ve been wanting this since the day after last year here at state. They’ve had this on their mind and in their goals since that time. Carson has gotten better because of his teammates. His teammates pushed him, and they all helped each other.”

The Stallions’ team championship capped a banner day for Tooele County runners. Two hours before Belnap’s victory, Grantsville senior Porter Whitworth won the Class 3A boys individual state title.

“The truth is, we care about all of them — we don’t care what school they’re from,” Allen said. “Ever since Stansbury opened (in 2009), we train in the summer time with Grantsville and Tooele because we care about making these kids better. Sure, we want our teams to be the best, but not at the expense of caring about these kids as a whole and making them better. That’s been the difference — togetherness.”

Oblad said living in Tooele County affords runners plenty of opportunities to develop.

“I think it’s just a little different than the city,” Oblad said. “It’s more open, there’s fresh air … and (the runners) want it. There’s nothing different in the water, nothing different about the people — just simply the mindset of the kids.”

Pine View’s Luke Huddleston finished fourth in 15:54.2, and Carson Helmer of Desert Hills was fifth in 15:58.3. Other top-10 finishers included McKay Burnside of Canyon View (16:03.5), Scottie Bushar of Pine View (16:04.2), Joshua Armstrong of Hurricane (16:04.8) and Tyler Nance of Desert Hills (16:11.3).

Cedar City recorded a team score of 70 points to finish second. Desert Hills (91) was third, followed by Pine View (117), Ridgeline (147), Hurricane (206), Canyon View (211), Ogden (215), Bear River (263) and Sky View (269).

Tooele finished 17th in the team standings with 404 points. Tyler Stewart was the Buffaloes’ top finisher with a 50th-place time of 17:11.3. Garrett Palmer was 74th in 17:37.9, and teammates Garrett Lawton (95th, 17:59.5), Joseph Wilkins (96th, 18:00.2) and Parker Hansen (105th, 18:17.5) also contributed to the team score. K Stoddard (108th, 18:23.0) and Joel Brown (113th, 18:32.9) competed for Tooele, as well.

Stansbury’s girls team finished 14th in Class 4A with 339.5 points. Shelby Archer finished 59th in 20:53.4 for the Stallions, with Joelle Spilker 64th in 21:06.7. Brooke Call was 67th in 21:09.7, Katelin Chipman was 76th in 21:25.8 and Elena Allen was 83rd in 21:42.7. Olivia Packer (88th, 22:08.4) and Marian Ogden (118th, 23:39.1) rounded out the Stallions’ effort.

The Tooele girls team finished 17th with 442 points. Grace Jenkins (81st, 21:35.7) was the Buffs’ top runner, with teammates Holly Johansen (84th, 21:43.3) and Jennifer Thomas (89th, 22:11.8) following closely behind. Courtney Furniss (97th, 22:29.6) and Olivia Lowery (101st, 22:35.5) were Tooele’s other scoring runners, and Mayling Jorgensen (106th, 22:51.7) and Elaina Desmond (125th, 24:49.6) also contributed to Tooele’s cause.

Pine View won the 4A girls title with 70 points. Desert Hills (118), Ridgeline (130), Cedar City (154), Hurricane (155.5), Ogden (158), Canyon View (174), Bear River (192), Dixie (234) and Sky View (300) also finished in the top-10.