Stansbury Park residents will see an increase on their 2024 property tax bill ♦

After a public hearing last week, the Stansbury Service Agency voted to approve a 104% property tax increase to a rate of 0.001400 on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 25.

All members of both the Greenbelt Service Area and the Stansbury Recreation Service Agency, which together make up the Stansbury Service Agency, voted to approve the tax increase during their meetings.

“Like every one of you, I’m going to have to give up something for this tax increase,” Greenbelt Service Agency board member Maria Sweeten said. “I will have to make a decision to give up one thing, so I am able to pay the taxes… We have spent hours and hours outside of these meetings going over the books. There has never been as an exhaustive audit of our equipment, the current state of affairs, our staffing…The cost of providing services as has been done by our GM, who is working for no pay… It’s unfortunate that we are here… There’s no wiggle room…”

A public hearing took place the day before on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Stansbury Park Clubhouse.

The public hearing was required by the State’s Truth in Taxation process, as established by the Utah State Legislature. The process requires local governments to hold a public hearing and inform taxpayers of any potential increase.

Over 50 residents turned up for the meeting. Most opposed the tax increase.

During the public hearing, board members told residents in attendance to keep their comments to a maximum of three minutes. They also informed attendees that they wouldn’t be answering any questions during the hearing, but they would respond later via email or phone.

Chad Saunders suggested that a solution other than raising taxes needed to be considered and the service agency should come up with a new way to do things, including utilizing community members’ talents to save on costs to ensure Stansbury Park is successful.

“We are a community at a crossroads,” he said. “We need to find other alternatives than the ones that we have. We need a different engagement. We need a different style of community buy-in. Pointing fingers and replaying the past won’t help us to move forward. We need to try prudent solutions that are different from what we think will be the solutions of what will work … We need a call to action to use the time and talents we have in place to run our community more effectively… Let’s rip up the blueprint and start over.”

Heather Huster spoke passionately about several of her concerns and suggestions during the meeting.

“I don’t want to see some veteran not be able to afford their property taxes because of something that’s managed like crap,” she said. “If you look through, the Truth in Taxation checklist hasn’t been met. I’m not against taxes or anything like that. I’m not against those things whatsoever.”

Huster continued: “I firmly believe there needs to be a community council…I will volunteer to mow the lawn. I will do all of those things… I want to see a budget…”

James Onely told those in attendance that he talked to service agency board members several days prior and what they said didn’t make sense.

“I saw a bunch of pictures of what needs to be done with the clubhouse, but in 2022, I saw that $900,000 was spent on this clubhouse, which is really confusing,” he said. “I would like some transparency so I can understand that.”

The service agency also held open houses on Oct. 18, 19, 23, and 24 to answer questions about the proposed property tax increase.

Now that the increase has been approved, taxpayers will see a 104.38% increase on their 2024 tax bill. A home valued at $400,000 will pay $616 to the service agency in 2024. In 2023, the homeowner will have paid $301.

By the end of 2023, the Stansbury Service Agency should collect $1.5 million in property tax, according to the Utah State Tax Commission. At the end of 2024, with the new increase, the Service Agency will collect $3 million. Around 80% of the 3.5 million proposed budget will come from property tax in 2024.

“We maintain the golf course, pool, clubhouse, and around 164 acres of parks and greenspace, as well as the lake with property tax dollars,” James Hanzelka, interim service agency manager explained. “We are trying to get to a point where we can maintain the facilities, so they don’t continue to degrade. Right now we have a lot of work that needs to be done and no money to do it.”

The remaining money in the budget comes from fees collected from the golf course, pool, and rental of the clubhouse.

After finding the 2023 budget was going to end the year $200,000 short due to an overestimate of property tax and golf course revenue, the agency laid off 15 employees. While preparing the 2024 budget, the proposed property tax increase was considered as an option to cover increased operating costs and deferred maintenance expenses in 2024, Hanzelka explained in an Oct. 3, 2023 meeting of the Service Agency.

The Stansbury Recreation Service Area and the Stansbury Greenbelt Service Area are separate legal entities that work together as the Stansbury Service Agency under an interlocal agreement.

The agency is a quasi-municipal corporation and is a political subdivision of the state. It functions independent of Tooele County with its own elected governing body that sets their annual budget and has power to levy property taxes.

In 1992, the two agencies began working together under an interlocal agreement as the Stansbury Service Agency. They are still separate legal entities; that’s why they have separate elections and voted on the proposed tax increase separately–in this case, a proposed tax rate of .000700 each for a combined rate of 0.001400. The actual rate will depend on 2024 property valuations. The county collects the Service Agency’s property tax and sends the full amount to the Service Agency, which deposits the revenue into their own account. The agency then spends their revenue in accordance with their policies and state code. Any surplus revenue stays with the service agency in their fund balance. In the last 10 years, the combined property tax rate for the Service Agency has dropped from 0.002512 in 2014 to 0.001370 in 2023 due to the service agency board adopting the certified tax rate for every year but 2019. The certified tax rate allows the service agency to collect the same amount of revenue from property tax, regardless of changes in valuations plus the additional property tax revenue for property that wasn’t on the previous year’s tax rolls.