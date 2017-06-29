Stansbury to get SR-138 crosswalk and underpass?

The Stansbury Park Service Agency still plans to pursue a pedestrian underpass below state Route 138 but there will be another option for passage across the highway.

During the service agency board meeting Wednesday evening, chairman Neil Smart said the Utah Department of Transportation plans to create a controlled intersection at SR-138 and Stansbury Parkway. No timeline on the improvements to the intersection were discussed.

“So right by the LDS Church and Benson Gristmill, there’s going to be a four-way stop light with crosswalk, which will help us safety-wise getting people across,” Smart said.

Stansbury Park Service Agency manager Randall Flynn said the stretch of road didn’t quite meet the qualifications of a traffic study for the controlled intersection. The appeals from the service agency and community likely played a role in establishing the crosswalks and traffic light, he said.

The service agency still intends to pursue the underpass, which is likely to cost between $500,000 and $600,000. The board authorized Flynn to submit request for proposals on the engineering, design and project management.

The request for proposals process is scheduled for completion on July 7 and Flynn said the application for UDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program funds is due by July 15. Smart also identified possible state funding, which Rep. Doug Sagers, R-Tooele, is working to secure for the underpass.

“We have possible funding coming from the state Legislature,” Flynn said. “Hopefully that pans out. The other option we have is up to $250,000 in funding from UDOT through TAP funds.”

With the tight turnaround between the request for proposal deadline and TAP fund application, board members Smart, Glenn Oscarson and Rod Thompson will meet with Flynn to select the engineering firm for the project in an attempt to meet the TAP deadline. The full board would then ratify the selected contract at its next meeting on July 12.

In addition to any state funds secured for the project, the service agency intends to use impact fees toward the cost of the underpass. The service agency’s capital facilities plan includes a 30-acre park, which is currently two separate parks, bisected by SR-138 so the underpass at Porter Way would serve as the connector with the park south of Delgada Lane.

The service agency currently has $1.5 million in impact fees on hand and is expected to collect $2.2 million more from currently planned development in the coming years.