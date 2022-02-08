Stansbury, Tooele girls advance to wrestling championships

The 5A Girls Divisionals for both Division A and B were held last Wednesday and Thursday at Brighton High School in Salt Lake. Stansbury wrestled in Division A, and Tooele in Division B. Tooele earned second place in their division, finishing just 12 points behind winner Springville, and Stansbury, with only eight wrestlers, earned fifth. Both teams qualified all of their wrestlers and will compete at the 5A State Championships at Utah Valley University February 16-17.

The Buffaloes advanced 12 girls to the State Finals and had two divisional champions, Lindsay Hansen and Alexandria Baird, and two runners up, Jalissa Miranda and Kirra Johnson. Finishing with 187 points to Springville’s 198 points, Tooele easily took second over Jordan (161) and Hillcrest (124) who finished third and fourth in the eight-team division.

Tooele Coach Joel Spendlove was very pleased with his team’s efforts and results. “Divisionals went well for us on Wednesday. I was so proud of the girls for taking second place as a team. We had some injuries with some girls, so we had some forfeits but to see the girls rally around each other and battle hard was so rewarding to see.”

“The girl we were most proud of was Ali Baird. She hasn’t wrestled as much as some of the other girls and didn’t wrestle a single region match because no schools had anyone at her weight class. So to see her come out and wrestle tough in her one match in the finals and win it was awesome to watch. We will get healthy this next week in preparation for stat, and I look forward to seeing these girls wrestle at the highest stage. It’s going to be

so much fun no matter what happens!”

Hansen, wrestling at 105 pounds, pinned her opponent in the championship match in 4:28 to earn her title, and Baird (140 pounds) did the same. She pinned her Bonneville foe in 5:30.

Miranda (125 pounds) won her semifinal match by decision 7-6 over Lehi before falling in the 1st Place Match to Izzy Clements of Springville by fall (1:01) to take the silver.

Johnson triumphed in the quarterfinals by fall (3:12) and the semis by decision 9–3, both times over Springville wrestlers. In the championship bout, Timpview’s Taimane Fiatoa won by fall (1:44) with Johnson placing second.

Four Buffs placed third: Jaycee Ware (115), Amilla Shinkle (120), Savannah Malmgren (145) and Kaleolani Ned (190). Ware won her quarterfinal by pin (1:54), and then she lost in the semis by pin (1:49). In the consolation bracket she strung together two more pins (1:37 and 1:21) to take third place over Springville and Bonneville.

Shinkle also won in the quarterfinals by pin (1:12). A loss in the semis by pin (:29) dropped her into the consolation bracket, but she bounced back with two pins (1:17 and 1:12) of her own to win the consolation semifinals and the 3rd Place Match over Springville wrestlers.

In the semifinals, Malmgren lost by fall to Lehi’s Ajah Rajvong (1:26). She came back to defeat Springville’s Karalie Harris to take third.

Ned opened with a quarterfinal pin over Springville in 2:28. She was pinned in the semifinals by a Jordan wrestler (1:27), but she advanced to the 3rd Place Match and won by fall over Alta’s Ava Semchuck (1:40)

At 170 pounds, Emma Brown pinned her foe from Alta in 2:45 to take 5th place. Dana Evans, representing the 155-pound weight class finished 6th while Hannah Bice (130) claimed seventh place and Colbi Hill (130) came in eighth.

Stansbury qualified all eight of their wrestlers and had also two Divisional Champions, Addyson Van Cott and Abigail Acosta, and one runner up, Alize Acosta. Overall their team placed fifth (144 points) behind Uintah (334), Northridge (255), Maple Mountain (182.5), and Mountain View (161.5) in the eight-team division.

Van Cott, wrestling at 105 pounds, pinned her quarter final opponent in 34 seconds before advancing to the semifinals where she took on Maple Mountain’s Ellie Jensen. Van Cott earned the 8-6 decision to punch her ticket to the finals where she took down Park City’s Annika Futch by fall in 3:52.

Sisters Abigail and Alize Acosta both advanced to the championship match and had to face each other for the divisional title in the 155-pound bracket. In the quarters, Alize pinned her competition from Uintah in 29 seconds and also won her semifinal bout over another Uintah wrestler by fall (3:47). Abigail also pinned both of her competitors en route to the finals. She won her quarterfinal by pin (2:51) and only needed 51 seconds to dispatch Brighton’s Martinez-Prieto by fall in the semis.

In the championship match, Abigail prevailed over her sister Alize by decision 12-10.

At 120 pounds, Kortnee Selin earned fourth place with victories in the quarterfinals (9-6 decision) and consolation semifinals (fall 3:51) before being pinned in the 3rd Place Match (3:10).

Jacie Jean Nicholes (125 pounds) secured fifth place with a win in her final match by fall (1:03) over Tierney Logan of Uintah. She advanced the consolation semis on a pin (1:24) over Mountain View.

Kynsie Sessions, a 145 pounder, fell in the quarterfinals, but she came back in the consolation round to win two by fall (:35) and decision (13-8) to advance to the 3rd Place Match. She lost by fall (2:20) to Maple Mountain and placed fourth.

The Stallions’ Abigail Gull (170 pounds) closed out divisionals with a victory in the 5th Place Match over Uintah to advance to state next week.

Angie Aguilar, wrestling at 190, won her quarterfinal match by fall in 1:00 over Brighton before falling in the semis. She won her first consolation match to advance to the 3rd Place Match before being pinned by Northridge’s Riley Winters in the third period to take fourth.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the Stansbury Lady Wrestlers. Addy Van Cott was dominant and looked good with the way she wrestled. The Acosta twins were on a mission. They started the divisional tournament with the exact same records. They upset the number 1 & 2 in the semifinals to meet each other in the finals. This was an epic battle between the two, ending in a point difference,” said coach Codie Miller. “ Then I was so happy, and not so happy all at the same time. Now, to have them repeat that at state would be something else! All the girls wrestled hard, but I think they are still figuring things out, even still figuring themselves out. I still don’t think we have realized how good we really are and still getting better. State could be real fun!”