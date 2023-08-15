In their home-opener of the 2023-24 varsity football season, the Stallions came out on top against the Snow Canyon Warriors 32-19 last Friday. Stansbury head coach Eric Alder was pleased with his team’s performance, especially with his senior quarterback Coleman Deardon and junior running back Tyson Ferry.

Deardon notched 278 total passing yards and threw two touchdown passes, one of which included a 71-yard bomb to Mason Maxwell to open the scoring in the first quarter.

“I [was] impressed with Deardon’s poise, for it being his first varsity game,” Alder said. “He didn’t make any big mistakes, he didn’t try to do too much and he ran the offense the way it needs to run.

Ferry had an equally productive game and carried the ball for 202 yards. Of the three touchdowns Ferry recorded a 70-yard run in the third quarter to put Stansbury ahead 26-13. In addition to getting the job done on the field, Stansbury’s coach added that Ferry has “great vision” and moves well for a running back.

“I think we found out what he’s capable of,” Alder said. “We shared the reps equally among all backs, and I think we found a guy we can give a lot of carries to.”

The team as a whole racked up 564 total yards to Snow Canyon’s 371 and defensively they combined for 38 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Not all aspects of the win were pretty, as both teams combined for 215 yards, 82 of which were committed by Stansbury alone. Alder anticipates his team will

“We’ve got a lot of things to clean up,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure that we don’t give the opponents anything for free.”

The Stallions remain at home this Friday, when they will play the Green Canyon Wolves.

Offensive and defensive leaders

Passing

Coleman Deardon (senior): 2 for 26 passing completions, 278 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing

Tyson Ferry (junior): 21 carries, 202 yards and 2 TDs

Alex Geovjian (senior): 8 carries, 53 yards

Luke Daynes (senior): 2 carries, 10 yards, 1 TD

Receiving

Mason Maxwell (junior): 4 receptions, 113 yards, 1 TD

Two tied w/ 42 yards: (N. Nunley and B. Matthews)

Tackles

A. Geovjian (senior): 7 tackles, 2 assists

M. Maxwell (junior): 6 tackles, 2 assists, 1 tackle for loss

Two tied for four tackles: Bracken Matthews (senior), Xaviah Patch (junior)