Stansbury volleyball defeats Tooele on senior night

During its senior night, the Stansbury Stallions volleyball team sought to end the season with another victory in the win column.

Playing host to the Tooele Buffaloes, the Stallions won the first set 25-23, in what was a tightly-contested opening stanza.

In the second set, the Stallions rode a 5-1 run to win 25-19 and go up 2-0 heading into the next frame.

After trailing throughout much of the first half of the set, Stansbury mounted a comeback and beat the Buffaloes 25-22 to win the match three games to none.

The win brings Stansbury’s final record to 9-20 and dropped Tooele’s record to 6-14. Tooele’s final game of the season will take place on Oct. 25 at home against Hillcrest.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m.