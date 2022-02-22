Stansbury’s Alex Rosas places third at 5A state tourney

Stallions finish 14th, Tooele 19th ♦

After dropping a 2-1 decision to Box Elder’s Tallin Chappell in the first round, Stansbury senior Alex Rosas won five consecutive matches to place third in the 285-pound class at the 5A State Wrestling Championships last week at Utah Valley University.

Rosas scored 21.5 points out of Stansbury’s 52 team points to help lift Stanbury to 14th place overall out of a field of 33 5A teams. Rosas did not wrestle last season, but came through with a stellar senior season with a 35-15 record.

Tyler Khoundet finished sixth at the meet and scored 11 team points at 106, Josh Olson placed sixth at 175 for 9 points, and Brandon Ploehn scored 6 points at 132. Ian Rogers scored 4 points for the team at 215. Carson Ashcroft scored 2 points at 120, and Daniel Spilker 3 points at 132.

Olsen tore his meniscus on Thursday Feb. 10, but still was able to reach the semifinals by winning his first two matches at the tournament.

Stansbury qualified seniors Spilker, Olson and Rosas for the tournament, and the rest of the tournament placers were freshmen and sophomores this year.

“We had a pretty young team this year,” said Stansbury coach Tyson Linnell. “Overall we were sitting in ninth place after the first day, and we had an opportunity to place six guys. We were able to get some upsets, but we also were upset in some of the matches. Brandon Ploehn and Ian Rogers had good tournaments, along with our guys that placed,” said Stansbury coach Tyson Linnell.

“It was our first time wrestling in 5A which is the deepest classification in the state,” the coach said. The Stallions placed sixth last year at the 4A state tournament with six wrestlers placing.

Uintah won the 5A championship with 276.5 points followed by Payson 265, Wasatch 184, Lehi 93, Viewmont 88.5 and Mountain View 87.5.

285

Alex Rosas (35-15) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tallin Chappell (Box Elder) 20-11 won by decision over Alex Rosas (Stansbury) 35-15 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Alex Rosas (Stansbury) 35-15 won by fall over Talon Hafoka (East) 7-7 (Fall 3:03)

Cons. Round 2 – Alex Rosas (Stansbury) 35-15 won by decision over Anisi Purcell (Bountiful) 33-5 (Dec 8-5)

Cons. Round 3 – Alex Rosas (Stansbury) 35-15 won by decision over Zayden Cook (Payson) 17-14 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Semi – Alex Rosas (Stansbury) 35-15 won by fall over Nathan Bulpitt (Lehi) 18-15 (Fall 3:01)3rd Place Match – Alex Rosas (Stansbury) 35-15 won by decision over Alex Hansen (Orem) 30-12 (Dec 11-4)

106

Tyler Khoundet (31-14) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Khoundet (Stansbury) 31-14 won by fall over Mason Bingham (Box Elder) 32-16 (Fall 4:15)

Quarterfinal – Tyler Khoundet (Stansbury) 31-14 won by fall over Jonah Shaw (Payson) 14-6 (Fall 2:24)

Semifinal – Karson Shelley (Spanish Fork) 34-3 won by fall over Tyler Khoundet (Stansbury) 31-14 (Fall 1:25)

Cons. Semi – Logan Holmes (Uintah) 34-11 won by fall over Tyler Khoundet (Stansbury) 31-14 (Fall 1:02)

5th Place Match – Dallen Thomas (Payson) 34-18 won by decision over Tyler Khoundet (Stansbury) 31-14 (Dec 8-7)

175

Josh Olson (31-14) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Josh Olson (Stansbury) 31-14 won by decision over Luke Graver (Spanish Fork) 26-27 (Dec 7-3)

Quarterfinal – Josh Olson (Stansbury) 31-14 won by fall over Cole Eldredge (Lehi) 34-13 (Fall 5:42)

Semifinal – William Price (Uintah) 23-3 won by major decision over Josh Olson (Stansbury) 31-14 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Semi – Tevita Valeti (Springville) 30-6 won by fall over Josh Olson (Stansbury) 31-14 (Fall 4:00)

5th Place Match – Cole Eldredge (Lehi) 34-13 won by fall over Josh Olson (Stansbury) 31-14 (Fall 5:56)

132

Brandon Ploehn (34-14) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Ploehn (Stansbury) 34-14 won by major decision over Ethan Lund (Murray) 33-13 (MD 10-2)

Quarterfinal – Ryder Robinson (Wasatch) 42-4 won by major decision over Brandon Ploehn (Stansbury) 34-14 (MD 14-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Brandon Ploehn (Stansbury) 34-14 won by fall over Joaquin Gonzalez (Highland) 23-20 (Fall 2:53)

Cons. Round 3 – Creeson Harrison (Uintah) 29-12 won by fall over Brandon Ploehn (Stansbury) 34-14 (Fall 4:59)

215

Ian Rogers (13-13) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Monson Morley (Salem Hills) 44-9 won by fall over Ian Rogers (Stansbury) 13-13 (Fall 0:50)

Cons. Round 1 – Ian Rogers (Stansbury) 13-13 won by decision over Eli Bonyata (Timpanogos) 20-9 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Ian Rogers (Stansbury) 13-13 won by fall over Ruben Terrell (Orem) 25-8 (Fall 5:05)

Cons. Round 3 – Danny Hoyal (Lehi) 20-11 won by fall over Ian Rogers (Stansbury) 13-13 (Fall 4:42)

132

DANIEL Spilker (23-21) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – David Wetzel (Spanish Fork) 46-6 won by tech fall over DANIEL Spilker (Stansbury) 23-21 (TF-1.5 5:58 (22-6))

Cons. Round 1 – DANIEL Spilker (Stansbury) 23-21 won by fall over Hayes Thompson (Alta) 14-7 (Fall 1:35)

Cons. Round 2 – Creeson Harrison (Uintah) 29-12 won by fall over DANIEL Spilker (Stansbury) 23-21 (Fall 5:25)

120

Carson Ashcroft (13-12) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Carson Ashcroft (Stansbury) 13-12 won by decision over Mason Flygare (Tooele) 19-10 (Dec 8-4)

Quarterfinal – Eduardo Cabrera (Payson) 9-6 won by decision over Carson Ashcroft (Stansbury) 13-12 (Dec 14-9)

Cons. Round 2 – Kale Bingham (Box Elder) 23-14 won by fall over Carson Ashcroft (Stansbury) 13-12 (Fall 4:42)

106

Lorenzo Call (12-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Karson Shelley (Spanish Fork) 34-3 won by fall over Lorenzo Call (Stansbury) 12-15 (Fall 2:58)

Cons. Round 1 – Johnny Orr (Alta) 29-16 won by fall over Lorenzo Call (Stansbury) 12-15 (Fall 1:18)

113

Daniel Gull (17-23) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Michael Alexander (Uintah) 41-5 won by fall over Daniel Gull (Stansbury) 17-23 (Fall 1:32)

Cons. Round 1 – Lincoln Rex (Lehi) 23-15 won by major decision over Daniel Gull (Stansbury) 17-23 (MD 9-0)

Tooele Results

113

Parker Hansen (22-4) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Parker Hansen (Tooele) 22-4 won by fall over Drew Derrick (Woods Cross) 24-16 (Fall 0:38)

Quarterfinal – Parker Hansen (Tooele) 22-4 won by major decision over Braden Balmforth (Cedar Valley) 39-15 (MD 12-2)

Semifinal – Aaron Garcia (Payson) 25-7 won by decision over Parker Hansen (Tooele) 22-4 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Semi – Parker Hansen (Tooele) 22-4 won by decision over Gable Stoddard (Mountain View) 39-10 (Dec 12-6)

3rd Place Match – Glade Harman (Mountain View) 42-9 won by decision over Parker Hansen (Tooele) 22-4 (Dec 10-6)

120

Mason Flygare (19-10) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Carson Ashcroft (Stansbury) 13-12 won by decision over Mason Flygare (Tooele) 19-10 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Mason Flygare (Tooele) 19-10 won by fall over Ethan Thomas (Salem Hills) 19-22 (Fall 4:34)

Cons. Round 2 – Robens Wardle (Woods Cross) 20-24 won by fall over Mason Flygare (Tooele) 19-10 (Fall 2:27)

126

Antonio Mascarenas (10-12) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.Champ. Round 1 – Tristan Ocana (Wasatch) 24-11 won by fall over Antonio Mascarenas (Tooele) 10-12 (Fall 1:23)Cons. Round 1 – Antonio Mascarenas (Tooele) 10-12 won by decision over Cole Halterman (Viewmont) 8-10 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Andrew Monson (Skyline) 39-10 won by fall over Antonio Mascarenas (Tooele) 10-12 (Fall 0:55)

175

Ethan Garcia (20-18) place is unknown and scored 2.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kolby Cluff (Wasatch) 30-21 won by fall over Ethan Garcia (Tooele) 20-18 (Fall 1:58)

Cons. Round 1 – Ethan Garcia (Tooele) 20-18 won by tech fall over Max Francom (Orem) 8-16 (TF-1.5 5:45 (16-1))

Cons. Round 2 – Cole Eldredge (Lehi) 34-13 won by fall over Ethan Garcia (Tooele) 20-18 (Fall 3:22)

215

Dalton McQuiddy (17-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cash Henderson (Woods Cross) 45-0 won by fall over Dalton McQuiddy (Tooele) 17-18 (Fall 1:15)

Cons. Round 1 – Sterling Hansen (Viewmont) 12-9 won by decision over Dalton McQuiddy (Tooele) 17-18 (Dec 5-0)