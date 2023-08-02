Stansbury’s first pageant a success

Lola Greenwald crowned as first Miss Stanbury Park ♦

Lola Greenwald was crowned as the first ever Miss Stanbury during a pageant sponsored by the Stansbury Service Agency on July 21 at Stansbury High School.

Greenwald was selected from a field of 10 contestants aged 14-18. The theme was “Youth inspiring youth.”

Prior to the pageant, each girl was interviewed by five judges who also analyzed their performance during the pageant.

The pageant began with the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by an opening number performed by the contestants.

After the opening number, each girl had the chance to perform a talent. Talents include dancing, singing, goat training, and a demonstration of Chinese yoyo skills.

The competition ended with a formal wear walk and an on-stage question.

At the end of the evening, Lola Greenwald was crowned as queen, Gabi Bergantz was given the title of first attendant, and Julianne Ferguson was crowned as second attendant.

Greenwald is a senior at Stansbury High School. She is strongly skilled in various forms of art and has a social media platform that showcases her drawings, painting, and music that she writes and records herself. She is an honors and advanced placement student and is the social media manager for her school’s choir program and drama department. Greenwald has been involved with community theater doing stage makeup for junior shows. She plans on pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

Greenwald will spend the next year as Miss Stansbury Park trying to help improve the mental health of the community as part of her platform. She will also help out at Stansbury Days, the annual polar plunge, and other community events.

When her reign as queen is complete, she will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The pageant was created to add more to the celebration of Stansbury Days and to give local youth the opportunity to represent their community.

“I enjoyed watching the girls,” said Rachel Torzillo, co-director of the pageant. “We had such a great group of girls who gave it their all and wanted to make a difference in their community. It was amazing to watch all of them give 110%. I wanted everyone to win. They all would have been amazing as Miss Stansbury.”

“We look forward to doing things a little bit differently next year and making the pageant bigger and better,” Torzillo added.