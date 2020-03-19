Stansbury’s observatory turns 43 and plans to add another telescope

The Stansbury Park Observatory Complex is celebrating its 43rd anniversary today.

SPOC consists of three buildings where star lovers can use four different telescopes to view the heavens.

According to Patrick Wiggins, NASA ambassador to Utah and a volunteer at SPOC, a fourth building may be in the works soon.

“We just picked up the parts for a fourth building a couple of days ago,” he said. “This new building that we just picked up will hold one telescope, but we aren’t sure when that one is going to go in.”

According to Wiggins, all of the telescopes at SPOC were paid for by donations.

“Harmons actually paid for one of them,” he said. “Another one I paid for and named it after my mother and some of them were anonymous.”

The observatory is home to the largest amateur telescope in the world.

“We literally have the biggest telescope of it’s kind on the planet. I keep saying that thinking that someday someone is going to come back and say ‘no, we have a bigger one in China, or something!’” Wiggins laughed. “It actually has a mirror in it that was intended to be in space but during the manufacturing process part of it got chipped so it didn’t make it into space.”

According to Wiggins, after the mirror was chipped, it was put on surplus and a truck driver decided to buy it for the observatory. After which, a telescope was built using the mirror.

Star parties are hosted at SPOC from April to October. They typically begin at dusk and last until 11 p.m.

The star parties may begin next month, according to Wiggins, but that schedule is currently uncertain due to the COVID-19 concern.

Wiggins said he has never actually observed a UFO but he believes they are out there and would like to seen one.

“Please!” he said. “I just want to see something that I can’t explain! We have this big area by the observatory. A UFO could land right there.”

More information about SPOC and star parties is available online at slas.us.