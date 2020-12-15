State association honors Milne

Milne given tops honors by USACCC ♦

The Utah State Association of County Commissioners and Councils selected Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne as their commissioner of the year for 2020.

Since being elected to the Tooele County Commission in 2012, MIlne has been active in the National Association of Counties, the Utah Association of Counties and the Utah State Association of County Commissioners and Councils.

He has served on the board of UAC and as their secretary, as well as on several committees at the state and national level.

Milne’s award was announced at the USACCC’s recent fall conference.

“He is hardworking, kind, loving, and driven! Shawn, we know you will continue to work hard and amaze us!” said the USACCC in their Facebook announcement of the award.

Milne will leave the Tooele County Commission when his second term concludes at the end of December. He was unsuccessful in his bid to win a third term.

Milne accepted the position of Economic Development director for Cache County.

Milne settled in Tooele 20 years ago, after receiving a master’s degree in business administration from Westminster College, and started a small business, Click Audio Video, which installed residential and commercial audio, home theater systems, phones and security.

Milne was elected to the Tooele City Council in 2009.

In 2012, Milne successfully defeated an incumbent Republican commissioner at the Tooele County Republican party county convention. He went on to win the general election with 59% of the votes.

Milne was sworn in as a county commissioner in January 2013 with his hand on his Masonic Bible, which was held by his wife, Renee.

His first assignments as a county commissioner included serving as the initial point of contact for the commission with the county surveyor, treasurer, auditor, clerk, recorder, public safety, relief services, food bank, human resource departments and the Wendover Airport. He also took the lead on economic development and tourism.