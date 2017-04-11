State champs! Again!

Stansbury High acting students win fifth straight 3A state drama championship ♦

The Stansbury High School Stallions continue to ride out in front of the competition when it comes to acting.

Stansbury won its fifth-consecutive 3A state drama championship against 17 other teams Saturday at Cedar High School.

“I was really proud of the kids, and they were ecstatic,” said SHS drama teacher Glen Carpenter.

The Stallions cleaned up in individual competition, and finished third in their one-act play “The Superhero Ultraferno,” which is about nerds taking over the world.

Grantsville High School also excelled in the one-act play category with second-place for “The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man in the Moon Marigolds.” Shelice Warr earned Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the play. Grantsville High School placed fifth. Tooele excelled in musical theatre exhibition and dramatic monologues, according to drama teacher Scott Henrie.

When individual points and one-act-play points were tallied, Stansbury once again rose to the top.

“They give you one hour to set up, perform, take down (props) and get adjudicated for the one-act play,” Carpenter said.

In individual competition, Stansbury senior Veronica Roberts and sophomore Kimbel Duffin placed first in state for their scene from the 1973 play “The Good Doctor.”

Carpenter said the scene was about a mother trying to teach her children’s governess a lesson on how not to be taken advantage of by children.

Senior Jaycee Harris also was awarded first place for her rendition of the song “I’m Breaking Down.”

“The song is of a wife telling the audience about her feelings on her marriage falling apart and her son entering therapy,” Carpenter said.

The drama teacher said the competition is fierce at state because students who compete won “superior” ratings at region competitions.

“We started picking out what we wanted to do and began rehearsing back in January,” Carpenter said. “The students worked hard for three months leading up to the competition.”

Stansbury’s drama team included 45 students, of which 24 are seniors.

“Not only here at Stansbury, but all through Tooele Valley, we have kids who are exposed to the arts early in life,” Carpenter said. “That makes it good for drama teachers.”

He added, “We’ve consistently built our program every year and students have the talent and drive to pull off state championships. The kids take it seriously. They put in as much time as the students in sports. Still, they’re known as the drama kids, but they’re OK with it. Their success isn’t any less than the other teams at the school.”

The drama teacher said it helps to know the particular talents of each drama student when preparing for competition. He is then able to match them with the right kind of material to perform.

Several SHS students earned straight superiors for their performances.

Rebecca Andrews, Garret Merrill, Matthew Jones and Adam Heyrend received straight superiors in the humorous monologue category. Jones finished second in state.

Reilly Rogers, Lily Thomas, Jerdyn Akeripa, and Camilla Uphill received straight superiors in the dramatic monologue category.

Sierra Adams, Shatan Duke, Amanda Brandaris, Bridger Roberts, Natalie Reynolds and Jackson Olney received straight superiors for classical scenes.

Veronica Roberts, Kimbel Duffin, Dawson Carter, Brayden Miller, Whitney Perfilli, Tyson Turner, Chloe Neafsey and Cameron Cain received straight superiors for contemporary scenes.

Landon Richins, Reagan Corbett, Parker Olsen, Kenzie Moon, Mason Smith, Kayden Durrant, Trinity Dyson and Robert Larson received straight superiors in pantomime. Olsen and Moon finished second in state.

Kimberly Vigil, Jaycee Harris, Emily Dale and Brenna Lemmon all received straight superiors in musical theatre.

Tooele High School competed in individual events with Oakley Allen, Claire Willson, Christian Harvey and Marin Legge receiving straight superiors.

Several Grantsville students received straight superiors for individual events including Cameron Steele, Oakley Goodsell, Shelice Warr, Carly Young, Jaden Saari, Stephen Hales, Tanner Davis, Amanda Gray, Savanna Moore, Emma Walker, Madi Salazar, Joseph Swallom, Justin Hall, Lily Beckingham, Savanna Farr, Caitlyn Hendricks, Annalynn Porter, Alex Custer, Kendyl Penney, Tristan Cholico and Madi Firth all received straight superiors for their individual events.

Stansbury finished first with 388 points followed by Cedar 356, Canyon View 296, Hurricane 292 and Grantsville 262.