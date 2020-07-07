State, county unemployment improves in May

Economist estimates one-fourth of COVID-19 idled workers are back at work ♦

Tooele County’s unemployment rate dropped to 9.0% in May 2020, just above the state average of 8.5% for the month of May.

Both Utah and Tooele County were below the U.S. unemployed rate for May of 13.3%, according to a report from the Department of Workforce Services.

Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services, said May’s decline shows that workers displaced by COVID-19 in April are returning to work.

“May’s employment improvement marks April as the low point in the COVID-19 economic setback,” Knold said. “We expect May to be the largest single month for job improvement with the initial return to work for many employees as consumer activity greatly increased. With the May job improvement, nearly one-quarter of Utah’s COVID-idled workers have returned to work.”

Initial unemployment benefit claims in Tooele County dropped to 168 in week 24 of the 2020, but rose to 310 in the following week, according to a DWS report.

The 310 initial claims filed in Tooele County in week 25 of 2020 were 10 times the number of initial claims filed in the county in the same week of 2019, but below the COVID-19 peak of 557 claims filed in week 16 of 2020.

All initial claims numbers are a four-week moving average.

Unemployment benefits will change at the end of July, according to Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for DWS.

“The unemployment insurance program has been an incredible stabilizer for those that have and continue to see disruption to their employment as we move towards economic recovery,” he said. “However the stability found in unemployment is temporary, and about to change dramatically with the loss of the $600 weekly stimulus at the end of July 2020. We continue to encourage claimants to seek ongoing stability in the many job opportunities currently available.”

Individuals looking for work can access nearly 25,000 job openings in a wide variety of industries at jobs.utah.gov. The department will also be hosting a virtual job fair on July 30, 2020, according to Burt.

The three industries that saw the highest percentage of claims statewide this week were office and administrative support, management occupations, and production occupations, according to the DWS report.

The county with the lowest May 2020 unemployment rate was Rich County with 4.4%. Summit County had the highest May 2020 unemployment rate at 16.9%. There were 15 of Utah’s 29 counties with a May 2020 unemployment rate lower than Tooele County’s rate. Salt Lake County, where a majority of Tooele County’s workforce travels to work, had a May 2020 unemployment rate of 9.4%.

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19. Burt said they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.