State COVID-19 cases at 806 out of 16,000 tested

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state continues to increase, but there are signs that social distancing efforts are working, according to Angela Dunn, epidemiologist with the Utah state Department of Health.

As of 1 p.m. on March 30, the state reported in their daily COVID-19 update briefing that there were 806 COVID-19 cases in Utah. That was an increase of 87 confirmed cases from the day before, for a 12% increase. There have been 16,003 people in Utah tested for COVID-19.

The hospitalization rate for confirmed cases is about 8%, with around 44% of the hospitalized cases that end up in intensive care, according to the daily briefing.

“If we continue at that rate we will overwhelm our health care system,” Dunn said. “But with 10% community spread we are not growing as fast as other states. That’s a sign that our social distancing is working. We need to continue to do so until we see a steep decline in cases.”

Gov. Gary R. Herbert issued a “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive to all Utahns on March 27. The order went into effect immediately and the provisions of the order remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 13.

The governor’s directive asks all individuals to stay at home as much as possible, work from home whenever possible and to socialize by phone and video chats.

Social distancing is encouraged in the governor’s directive. The directive defines social distancing as maintaining a 6-foot distance at all times from other individuals when in public, not shaking hands with other individuals, not visiting friends or family without urgent need, and not attending any gathering of any number of people, except for members of the same household or residence.

The directive also includes guidelines for employers that remain open and their employees.

“I’m tremendously grateful to all Utahns who are already taking steps to stay at home whenever possible,” Herbert said. “While we are seeing positive indications that this is slowing the spread of coronavirus in our communities, we need to do more. The clear directives issued today will help Utahns understand what activities are safe — and if we unite behind these instructions as if our lives depended upon them, we will, in fact, save many lives.”

The goals of the directive are to flatten the curve, reduce the strain on hospitals and the healthcare system, and minimize the impact on medical resources for those with highest need, according to Herbert.

The directive is not a shelter-in-place order, according to Herbert, but he said he expects all Utah businesses and residents to follow the directive.

“They are necessary to keep Utah residents safe during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic,” Herbert said. “They will certainly result in disruptions to our lives, and that cannot be avoided. These disruptions are a critical part of keeping ourselves safe.”

According to the directive, its restrictions are minimum statewide standards. Local authorities may impose more stringent directives and orders to address their unique situations, after consultation with and the consent of state officials.