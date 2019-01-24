State diesel tech pathway reaches county students

New pathway will ‘broaden network’ for local students ♦

Tooele County students interested in a career in diesel mechanics just got a boost from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

In a ceremony held at Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing West in the Ninigret Depot on Wednesday morning, GOED announced the expansion of the state’s diesel technician pathway to include students in Tooele and Davis counties.

The diesel pathway program, launched by GOED in 2016, is a collaborative effort between industry and education partners to provide an educational opportunity that leads to employment for students, according to Ben Hart, GOED deputy director.

“What is really neat, awesome, amazing, or incredible about this is that industry has come to the table to help in the classroom and with teachers and not to be just an end user of the education system,” Hart said.

The diesel technician pathway ensures students learn the skills and competencies that employers are looking for, according to Paul Hacking, president of Tooele Technical College.

“With employers at the table it means that a certificate has real value to employers,” Hacking said.

Tooele Technical College launched a heavy diesel mechanic program five years ago with the help of local employers.

The addition of the state pathway will open more doors for students, according to Tooele Tech diesel instructor Jerry Hansen.

“The pathway will broaden the network and give our students access statewide for more opportunities for job shadowing, internships and employment,” Hansen said.

Hansen currently has 42 students enrolled in the diesel mechanic program at Tooele Tech, including 19 high school students from Tooele County School District.

High school students can enroll in the Tooele Tech diesel program and earn a certificate at no cost to the student, according to Hansen.

The first local school district high school student to complete a diesel certificate finished his training last year, according to Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers.

“He’s working for Freightliner right now,” Rogers said. “That what it’s all about — hooking up kids with great opportunities for careers.”

While pay may vary, Hansen estimates that the average starting salary for his students that graduate with a certificate is between $18 and $20 per hour.

GOED’s industry partners in the diesel mechanic pathway program include 11 Tooele County employers, according to Val Hale, GOED director.

“Our economy runs on the back of these engines,” he said.