State fair makes changes to protect public health

Utah State Fair becomes a ‘September To Remember’ event ♦

The Utah State Fair will go on, but it will not be the same.

The Utah State Fair Board voted unanimously to modify the 2020 Utah State Fair.

Activities being considered to include in the 2020 fair are the Junior Livestock Show and Sale, FFA and 4-H exhibits as well as limited food and vendor booths.

The state Fair Board will announce more information for the reimagined event titled — a ‘September To Remember.’

The fair is scheduled for September 10-20, 2020.

“The Utah State Fair as it is known today was created in 1856 to celebrate our pioneer heritage and is an inclusive celebration of everything Utahns are so proud of — homemade arts and crafts, locally grown products, blue ribbon winners and family fun,” said Larry Mullenax, executive director of the Utah State Fairpark. “The ‘September to Remember’ event can take on many forms from managing smaller groups of people on the fairgrounds property and maintaining social distancing while we honor the hard work of our Utah 4-H and FFA youth who have invested in preparing for this year’s fair, many of whom use proceeds from their winnings to pay for college.’’

Mullenax explains that the Utah State Fair has employed over 400 people for the eleven day duration of the fair.

“We thank all vendors, volunteers and employees who have contributed to the annual success. We know that the difficult decision today will lead to a stronger Fair in 2021,” he said.

All events and activities to be held at ‘September to Remember’ will follow the most up-to-date directive health measures, according to Mullenax.

The Utah State Fairpark continues to work closely on addressing public health guidelines with a variety of agencies, including the Utah Governor’s office, Department of Health and Human Services, Utah Department of Agriculture, Salt Lake City Mayor, Salt Lake City Council Members and more, Mullenax said.

The Utah State Fairpark organizers will continue to collaborate with these expert partners, watching for any new developments around COVID-19 that would impact the fairpark operation, and make modifications accordingly.

“Stay tuned to UtahStateFair.com for additional announcements,” Mullenax said.